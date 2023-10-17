Andover Technology Improvements include Intlvac Thin Film Deposition System

News provided by

Intlvac Thin Film

17 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Intlvac Thin Film, an advanced manufacturing company with a thirty-year history in the thin film deposition and materials science industry, is pleased to be included in the latest round of technological upgrades executed by Andover Corporation.

Andover, a world leader in the design and manufacture of optical filters, has expanded their production capacity with the addition of new advanced coating chambers and other state-of-the-art technology. The Intlvac Nanochrome TM IV PARMS sputter deposition system is among the new equipment utilized in the production of precision optical coatings covering the UV-VIS-NIR-MID IR spectrum.

"In today's competitive business environment, companies must continually maintain and upgrade their technological capabilities in order to remain competitive. In recent months, Andover Corporation has acquired several top-of-the-line pieces of equipment in an effort to stay at the forefront of our industry," explained David Litwinovich, Andover's VP Technology.

The new equipment features include a fully automated system with both broad band and monochromatic optical endpoint monitoring options that allow for increased accuracy in addition to a plasma emission monitoring control system delivering increased rate and stability.

Andover optical filters can be found around the globe and utilized in applications including surveillance, targeting, environmental monitoring, and fluorescence.

Both Andover (booth# 406) and Intlvac Thin Film (booth# 1111) will be exhibiting at SPIE Optifab 2023 in Rochester, NY on October 17 to 19th, 2023.

About Andover

Andover Corporation designs and manufactures high-quality optical filters and coatings in Salem, NH, USA. Andover provides filters and coatings for medical instrumentation, fluorescence studies, machine vision, agricultural imaging, ground-based and space-borne astronomical observation, telecommunications, military and civilian surveillance systems and defense targeting systems. For more information visit andovercorp.com.

About Product Thin Film:

Intlvac Thin Film is an advanced manufacturing company that supplies Systems for High Vacuum Thin Film Deposition & Ion Beam Etching/Deposition, Thin Film Coatings, and Ion Sources for surface modification. The company has customers in the aerospace & defence, medicine, telecommunications, energy, optics and photonics industries. Corporate headquarters is in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada and the company has a US subsidiary in Fort Collins, Colorado to support clients in the United States. For more information about Intlvac Inc. please visit intlvac.com 

SOURCE Intlvac Thin Film

