Andra Purkalitis Joins USAA Real Estate Senior Management Team

An industry thought leader with deep private and public sector experience, Ms. Purkalitis most recently served as Global Chief Compliance Office and Regulatory Counsel at Russell Investments, a global investment manager, where she was a key adviser and strategist to the business on regulatory, governance and compliance requirements. Earlier in her career she spent six years with the US Securities and Exchange Commission as a Branch Chief and Enforcement Attorney in Denver, Colorado.

"We are extremely fortunate to have attracted an industry leader of Andra's caliber and depth of experience to the USAA Real Estate team," said CEO Len O'Donnell. "Her highly sophisticated understanding of the regulatory and compliance requirements for registered and unregistered real estate funds and her expertise in detailed compliance risk assessment, policies, procedures, and testing will all prove invaluable to our firm." Mr. O'Donnell added: "Andra will be instrumental in realizing our firm's essential commitment to achieve the highest standards of rigorous compliance and consistent transparency to our investors."

Prior to joining Russell Investments, Ms. Purkalitis was a consultant advising companies, including those that focus on accelerating innovation and transformative technology such as blockchain and digital assets, on regulatory and compliance matters.

Earlier in her career Ms. Purkalitis served as Chief Compliance Officer, Chief Legal Officer and Regional CEO for Aviva Investors Americas, a subsidiary of the U.K.-based financial services company; Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel for Old Mutual Capital; and Executive Vice President and General Counsel for ICON Advisers.

In her new role Ms. Purkalitis will be based at the USAA Real Estate headquarters in San Antonio. Her appointment is effective immediately.

Ms. Purkalitis is a graduate of the University of Nebraska and the University of Denver College of Law.

About USAA Real Estate

With more than $26 billion of assets under management and 11 global offices, USAA Real Estate is an industry leader in acquiring, developing, financing and managing the highest quality real estate assets in North America and Europe. The mission of USAA Real Estate is to serve the financial interests of its investor clients by strengthening the profitability and diversity of their investment portfolios, which includes multifamily, industrial, office and hotel properties as well as e-commerce logistics and distribution centers, media production facilities and data centers. Aligned with a series of strategic partnerships cultivated over decades of co-investment, USAA Real Estate engages with preeminent sector leaders demonstrating proven domain expertise in a shared drive to achieve superior, risk-adjusted returns. For more information, visit usrealco.com .

