André® Champagne & Tipsy Elves Partner to 'Level-Up' All Your "Ugly Sweater Party" Swag

The André® x Tipsy Elves original holiday sweaters and onesies feature the André® brand's logo complete with festive designs. Even more, cracking a can has never been easier with the can holster feature on the fanny packs, perfect for those quick-draw bubbly moments and designed specifically to accommodate André's brand new 375mL on-the-go format!

"André® Champagne has been bringing the party since 1966," said Robert Ruijssenaars, Vice President of Marketing at E & J Gallo Winery. "After launching our new Brut and Brut Rosé cans, we knew we wanted to celebrate the release in a big way. Tipsy Elves is a brand renowned for making life more fun, so it was a no-brainer to team up with them on this new launch and help consumers spread tons of cheer this upcoming holiday season."

The limited-edition André® and Tipsy Elves sweaters, onesies and fanny packs are currently available for purchase on www.tipsyelves.com/andre-champagne while supplies last. So, grab your Tipsy Elves gear, crack a can and make it a 'Dré' holiday!

For more information visit www.andre-champagne.com or follow @AndreChampagnes on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

About André

Since 1966, André has been an ultimate everyday luxury that doesn't break your bank. Originally made to offer sparkling wine at an affordable price, André has evolved to include nine different California Champagnes and Sparkling Wines. From Brut to Moscato, there's something for everyone and every occasion, so you can kick it all the time.

Every day is a celebration, just waiting to happen. André brings the bubbles. You bring the bling. Oh, and make sure to invite your friends.

About Tipsy Elves

Tipsy Elves turns moments that matter into unforgettable memories with apparel that makes life more fun. Founded in 2012 by Evan Mendelsohn and Nick Morton, the Shark Tank success story has grown from an online ugly Christmas sweater business to a global holiday retail empire. Offering quality clothing that celebrates all occasions - including St. Patrick's Day, Pride Month, Fourth of July, Halloween, Thanksgiving, ski vacations, winter holidays, wedding parties and everything in between - Tipsy Elves is the go-to brand to let the good times roll. For more information please visit www.tipsyelves.com or follow @TipsyElves on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

