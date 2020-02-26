Andre DeHon to Receive 2020 IEEE Computer Society Mary Kenneth Keller Computer Science & Engineering Undergraduate Teaching Award

DeHon is broadly interested in how we physically implement computations from substrates, including VLSI and molecular electronics, up through architecture, CAD, and programming models. He places special emphasis on spatial programmable architectures (e.g. FPGAs) and interconnect design and optimization.

At the University of Pennsylvania, DeHon oversaw the reformulation of the Computer Engineering undergraduate program from 2006 and has served as chair of the program since then. He has served as undergraduate chair for Electrical and Systems Engineering since 2012, which includes programs in Electrical Engineering and System Science and Engineering, as well as, Computer Engineering, including leading major revamps in all programs.

From 1996 to 1999, DeHon co-ran the BRASS group in the Computer Science Department at the University of California at Berkeley. From 1999 to 2006, he was an Assistant Professor of Computer Science at the California Institute of Technology.

DeHon is a Fellow of the ACM (Class of 2018) and a Senior member of the IEEE. He was recognized as one of Technology Review's 100 young innovators in 2003. He has 9 papers in the TC-FPGA Hall of Fame for FPGAs and Reconfigurable Computing and 2 best papers from ICFPT. He serves as an Associate Editor for ACM TRETS and has served as program chair for the ACM FPGA conference and the IEEE FCCM conference. He serves as the Chair of the ACM/SIGDA Technical Committee on FPGAs and Reconfigurable Computing.

Andre DeHon received S.B., S.M., and Ph.D. degrees in electrical engineering and computer science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1990, 1993, and 1996 respectively.

A plaque, certificate and $2,000 honorarium are awarded for outstanding contributions to undergraduate education through teaching and service. DeHon will receive his award at the Computer Society's annual awards dinner and presentation to be held on 27 May 2020 at the Hilton McLean Tysons Corner during the IEEE Computer Society Board of Governors meeting.

