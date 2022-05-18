ANDRE RAMGATTIE NAMED NATIONAL DIRECTOR OF ACCOUNT MANAGEMENT AND BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT FOR SAFE-GUARD PRODUCTS CANADA

Ramgattie brings nearly fifteen years of automotive experience with him to Safe-Guard Canada, having started his career in corporate roles for Honda Canada and Volvo Cars Canada, and then in retail covering used, leasing, F&I, and sales roles. Prior to joining Safe-Guard, Ramgattie spent nine years working in sales operations and market intelligence for a major Finance & Insurance provider. At Safe-Guard, Ramgattie will focus on building relationships with existing clients and partnering with David Wilke, National Sales Director, to grow Safe-Guard Canada's client roster and drive retail sales.

"We are thrilled to have Andre join Safe-Guard Canada as the National Director of Account Management and Business Development," said David Pryor, President of Safe-Guard. "Andre's extensive experience within the automotive world across retail, corporate, and the F&I provider space will prove to be a big asset in leading and serving Safe-Guard's current clients. We're excited to have Andre as a part of our team as we continue to deliver full-service, branded solutions and drive sales performance for our client and dealer partners."

"Andre's real-world experience from retail to corporate combined with his data-driven sales expertise will truly benefit our retail and client partners," says John Stewart, EVP OEM Field Sales and Training for Safe-Guard. "Andre's experience and leadership will help us to further accelerate performance for Safe-Guard partners."

Ramgattie graduated with a BBA in Automotive from Georgian College and obtained his EMBA from the Telfer School of Management, University of Ottawa.

