Andre Riley Named DoctorLogic Chief Revenue Officer

DALLAS, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DoctorLogic President/COO Kip Young announced today Andre Riley has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer of DoctorLogic.

Riley was most recently the Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Since joining DoctorLogic in 2005, Riley a well-respected veteran in sales and marketing, has a strong track record of new business success and has been instrumental in helping DoctorLogic pitch and win key accounts and overall brand growth.

(PRNewsfoto/DoctorLogic)

"Andre has helped build a best in class new business and marketing team that has generated significant momentum for DoctorLogic, " says Kip Young, President/COO of DoctorLogic. "Andre is a highly experienced leader who brings a proven and consistent track record to launching and driving rapid revenue growth. He has a clear vision for the future of DoctorLogic and his perspective and expertise will enable us to continue to advance on that vision."

"We're at a pivotal moment in the healthcare marketing services industry," Riley said. "This is an exciting time to be a part of DoctorLogic and to continue to build on its success. Recently ranked #317 with Inc. 5000 we're poised for continued growth. I'm thrilled to work alongside the other executives to help shape the strategies to drive continued, fast-paced growth and help make our Website Marketing Platform more efficient through great software."

In his newly appointed role, Riley will focus on all revenue generation operations, including innovating and integrating marketing, sales and delivery solutions to address customer requirements and drive business growth.

For more information, visit https://doctorlogic.com/ .

About DoctorLogic

DoctorLogic's all-in-one Website Marketing Platform was built to grow medical practices through stunning, responsive websites and diverse digital marketing strategies. Our technology helps doctors increase their internet leads with our patent-pending software that leverages their unique content, photo galleries, patient reviews, and more in a new way that creates up to 100X more Google-friendly indexed pages within their website.

For more information, contact Keisha Dunstan at 469-275-6473 or 215818@email4pr.com.

Media Contact:

Keisha Dunstan

(469) 275-6473

215818@email4pr.com

SOURCE DoctorLogic

Related Links

https://doctorlogic.com/

