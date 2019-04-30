Andrea Abbott to lead Bayard's team of strategic client service professionals

NEW YORK, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayard Advertising Agency, Inc., a full-service digital advertising agency focused on recruitment advertising, employer branding, and RPO is delighted to announce that Andrea Abbott will assume the role of VP, National Client Services. In her new position, Andrea will lead the client services team and focus on growing and educating our client services professionals into strategic partners for our clients.

Andrea has been a part of the Bayard Advertising client services team for the past 12 years. Quickly developing into an agency leader, Andrea has worked on many of our top accounts since 2014. Her focus has been and continues to be on creating strategic, innovative, results-driven media campaigns and aligning them with brand, voice, messaging and content strategy.

"For 12 years, Andrea has been an incredible asset to Bayard Advertising, our clients, and especially our employees. She is a fantastic leader, and we're excited to see where she takes our company," says Louis Naviasky, Bayard's CEO.

Congratulations to Andrea on her new role at Bayard and for the incredible drive and leadership that she has shown at the agency to date.

