ANDREA BOCELLI 30: THE CELEBRATION CONCERT EVENT ADDS BRIAN MAY, EROS RAMAZZOTTI, ELISA AND JANNIK SINNER TO STAR-STUDDED LINEUP

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PERFORMERS INCLUDE ED SHEERAN, SHANIA TWAIN, JON BATISTE, LANG LANG AND MORE

CONCERT FILM ANDREA BOCELLI 30: THE CELEBRATION TO BE DIRECTED BY SAM WRENCH & PRODUCED BY MERCURY STUDIOS, MAVERICK, IMPACT PRODUCTIONS AND CITYSOUND

THE THREE-DAY EVENT IS SET FOR JULY 15, 17 & 19 AT THE LEGENDARY 'TEATRO DEL SILENZIO' IN TUSCANY

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli has added a new slate of performers to his highly anticipated summer concert event, ANDREA BOCELLI 30: THE CELEBRATION. The event, which already features a star-studded lineup, including Ed Sheeran, Shania Twain, Jon Batiste, Russell Crowe and more, is now also set to include Brian May, Eros Ramazzotti, Elisa, and Jannik Sinner.

The three-day event, which will honor Bocelli's 30th anniversary in music, is set for Monday, July 15, Wednesday, July 17 & Friday, July 19 and will take place in Lajatico at the Teatro del Silenzio (Theater of Silence) in Tuscany. This concert series will showcase Bocelli's extensive repertoire alongside captivating duets with fellow performers, creating an unforgettable experience for all who attend.

An unprecedented number of global superstars are set to descend on the Tuscan hills to celebrate Bocelli's 30th anniversary as an international icon. Additional performers include Sofia Vergara, David Foster, Christian Nodal, Sofia Carson, Laura Pausini, Tiziano Ferro, Zucchero, Giorgia, Matteo Bocelli, Virginia Bocelli, and classical superstars Placido Domingo, Jose Carreras, Lang Lang, Aida Garifullina, Bryn Terfel, Nadine Sierra.

The Teatro del Silenzio (Theater of Silence) is a natural amphitheater in Andrea's hometown with a landscape of unparalleled beauty, coming alive only once each summer. The scenography is like a sundial that stands at the epicenter of the lake, protected by the stone wall. It embraces and structures the surrounding land under the night sky, guiding the audience and performers.

Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration, the concert film, will be produced by Mercury Studios, Maverick, Impact Productions, and CITYSOUND & Events. It will be directed by Grammy-nominee and Emmy Award-winner Sam Wrench, who recently directed Taylor Swift - The Eras Tour, the highest grossing concert film of all time. He has also created live performance films with Billie Eilish, Lizzo, BTS, The Weeknd, and more.

The Creative Director for the event will be two-time Olivier Award-nominee Francisco Negrin, who will bring his unique vision to the heart of Tuscany. He has directed over 70 critically acclaimed productions in the leading opera houses around the globe, including in The Royal Opera House in London, Sydney Opera House, New York City Opera, and Théâtre des Champs Elysées in Paris.

As one of the most recognizable voices in the entertainment industry and revered by fans internationally, Andrea Bocelli has been entertaining audiences for 30 years, counting nearly 90 million records sold worldwide. In addition to his sold-out arena-sized concert events and record-breaking live-streams, Bocelli has shared his talents at many major events including the Olympic Games, the World Cup, and Global Citizen. He has earned a Golden Globe, seven Classical BRITs and seven World Music Awards, plus a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Additional moments throughout 2024 include his annual Winter US tour, a new documentary entitled Andrea Bocelli: Because I Believe, produced by Eone and Lions Gate and more exciting music releases and collaborations to be announced. Bocelli kicked off his 30th year celebration at the 96th Academy Awards and wowed the star-studded Hollywood audience with a surprise performance, taking to the stage with his son, recording artist Matteo Bocelli, for a very special rendition of "Time To Say Goodbye."

