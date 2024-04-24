ANDREA BOCELLI 30: THE CELEBRATION HONORS BOCELLI'S 30TH ANNIVERSARY IN MUSIC

CONCERT FILM ANDREA BOCELLI 30: THE CELEBRATION TO BE DIRECTED BY SAM WRENCH & PRODUCED BY MERCURY STUDIOS, MAVERICK, IMPACT PRODUCTIONS AND CITYSOUND

THE THREE-DAY EVENT IS SET FOR JULY 15, 17 & 19 AT THE LEGENDARY 'TEATRO DEL SILENZIO' IN TUSCANY

PERFORMERS INCLUDE ED SHEERAN, SHANIA TWAIN, JON BATISTE, DAVID FOSTER AND MORE

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, iconic Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli announced ANDREA BOCELLI 30: THE CELEBRATION, honoring his 30th anniversary in music. The three-day event, which is set for Monday, July 15, Wednesday, July 17 & Friday, July 19, will take place in Lajatico at the Teatro del Silenzio (Theater of Silence) in Tuscany. Once a year, this breathtaking natural amphitheater in Bocelli's hometown bursts into life with the enchanting melodies of music. This concert series showcases Bocelli's extensive repertoire alongside captivating duets with fellow performers, creating an unforgettable experience for all who attend.

An unprecedented number of global superstars are set to descend on the Tuscan hills to celebrate Bocelli's 30th anniversary as an international icon. The first list of performers include Ed Sheeran, Shania Twain, Jon Batiste, Russell Crowe, Sofia Vergara, David Foster, Christian Nodal, Sofia Carson, Laura Pausini, Tiziano Ferro, Zucchero, Giorgia, Matteo Bocelli, Virginia Bocelli, and classical superstars Placido Domingo, Jose Carreras, Lang Lang, Aida Garifullina, Bryn Terfel, Nadine Sierra, and many more still to be announced.

Maestro Andrea Bocelli said: "As a child, I learned to dream about my future in the enchanted silence of these hills. Then life made that dream happen. Today, 30 years later, I can only imagine celebrating my career and my life, its strength, and its wondrous beauty here at Teatro del Silenzio, surrounded by such wonderful artists and friends. I want to thank everyone who helped my childhood dreams come true with an unforgettable concert."

Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration, the concert film, will be produced by Mercury Studios, Maverick, Impact Productions, and CITYSOUND & Events. It will be directed by Grammy-nominee and Emmy Award-winner Sam Wrench, who recently directed Taylor Swift - The Eras Tour, the highest grossing concert film of all time. He has also created live performance films with Billie Eilish, Lizzo, BTS, The Weeknd, and more.

Sam Wrench said: "You can't get much more cinematic than Andrea Bocelli against the Tuscan landscape. I'm incredibly excited to bring this once in a lifetime concert to cinemas around the world with his unique voice, this world class team and enviable list of special guests."

Alice Webb, CEO of Mercury Studios said: "Working alongside Andrea Bocelli to craft a once in a lifetime event has been extraordinary. Mercury Studios has assembled a best-in-class team of talents to produce Andrea Bocelli 30:The Celebration and we look forward to proudly sharing this film with the world."

The Creative Director for the event will be two-time Olivier Award-nominee Francisco Negrin, who will bring his unique vision to the heart of Tuscany. He has directed over 70 critically acclaimed productions in the leading opera houses around the globe, including in The Royal Opera House in London, Sydney Opera House, New York City Opera, and Théâtre des Champs Elysées in Paris. Francisco Negrin said: "Imagine family, friends and thousands of fans coming together to celebrate 30 years of a stellar career. Imagine the world's brightest stars, on stage under the shining stars of Italy. Imagine the beauty of Tuscany becoming soul-stirring music. Imagine the magic of such a special night!"

As one of the most recognizable voices in the entertainment industry and revered by fans internationally, Andrea Bocelli has been entertaining audiences for 30 years, counting nearly 90 million records sold worldwide. In addition to his sold-out arena-sized concert events and record-breaking live-streams, Bocelli has shared his talents at many major events including the Olympic Games, the World Cup, and Global Citizen. He has earned a Golden Globe, seven Classical BRITs and seven World Music Awards, plus a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.