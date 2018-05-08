Andrea Bocelli and Lola Astanova in 'The Journey to the Theatre of Silence' Released Today

MIAMI, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After a series of private screenings in the United States and Europe "The Journey to the Theatre of Silence" - a short film featuring Italian superstar tenor Andrea Bocelli, American piano sensation Lola Astanova, owner of Astanovella LLC, and a 16-time GRAMMY-winning producer David Foster was released online today.

Andrea Bocelli & Lola Astanova - The Journey to the Theatre of Silence (Full film) On stage at the Theatre of Silence in Tuscany

With over 100 million Instagram views last year, Lola Astanova has become the most watched pianist in the world, generating fan engagement numbers that are unprecedented in classical music. The documentary follows Astanova's journey to Italy for a performance with Andrea Bocelli at Teatro del Silenzio (the Theater of Silence) - a unique concert event at the Italian superstar's hometown of Lajatico, in the heart of Tuscany. The concert took place last August at a specially-constructed open-air amphitheater hidden among the rolling hills of Tuscany and brought together over twelve thousand spectators from around the world. "To invite so many people to a small town that does not have any infrastructure for such big concert productions is pure madness. But when I saw people from every corner of the world coming to my hometown – it felt like a dream!" said Andrea Bocelli.

The young classical star and the highest-selling classical-crossover singer in history are joined on screen by the legendary Canadian producer David Foster, whose storied career also included collaborations with Whitney Houston, Barbra Streisand, Céline Dion, and Michael Bublé to name a few. Last year's recipient of the GRAMMY Museum's Architects of Sound Award, Foster shared his personal insights and memories, giving the viewers a rare glimpse into what makes a successful music career.

The film features music by classical composers, but also, notably, an original composition Continuum written by Lola Astanova for the film's trailer and credits. Due to numerous fan requests, the electronic arrangement of this single was released on iTunes and other digital music platforms this April.

Produced by Misha Levintas and Veronica Berti, the documentary was directed by Alina Dianova-Siciliano, who believes that it reaches beyond the music. "This film is about beauty in all its facets: the beauty of nature, the beauty of human voice and touch, the beauty of pursuing one's dreams," said the young director. "Beauty is not something that we possess, but, rather, a moment of harmony that we long to experience again and again, and that is the main idea behind this film."

Filming took place in Los Angeles and Tuscany in August 2017.

Media Contact:

Misha Levintas

Phone: 305-482-3769

Email: misha@lolaastanova.com

Related Images

andrea-bocelli-lola-astanova.jpg

Andrea Bocelli & Lola Astanova

On stage at the Theatre of Silence in Tuscany

david-foster-lola-astanova.jpg

David Foster & Lola Astanova

Performing four hands at the "hitman's" home in Los Angeles

the-journey.jpg

The Journey

Production still

lola-astanova.jpg

Lola Astanova

Production still

Related Links

Lola Astanova Official Website

Andrea Bocelli Official Website

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uEBcct5tnUA

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/andrea-bocelli-and-lola-astanova-in-the-journey-to-the-theatre-of-silence-released-today-300644841.html

SOURCE Astanovella LLC