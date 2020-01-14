Andrea Cagan Releases New Book, "A FRIENDLY GUIDE TO WRITING AND GHOSTWRITING"

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In A Friendly Guide to Writing and Ghostwriting, (January 14th, 2020), Andrea Cagan is offering her decades of writing experience to anyone who wants to write but can't seem to make the treacherous journey from couch to computer. She draws upon her work as author, editor and coach to show aspiring and professional writers alike how to tame the inner critic, dissolve the obstacles to creativity and make friends with the blank page.

Book Cover

She says, "I utilize story-telling and compelling metaphors to make the text come alive and soften the hard edges of the writing process. Strewn throughout are my original Pearls of Writing Wisdom that present the craft in a kind and accessible way. Whether you're just beginning, making your way through the halfway point of a book, or searching for a great ending, when you see your words as tiles in the mosaic of your spiritual path, you are on your way to unburdening your heart and getting your authentic message onto the page. I'm here to show you that writing can be fun and profoundly rewarding."

Andrea Cagan has written, ghostwritten and edited over a dozen bestsellers including four #1 bestsellers. Her prodigious collection of work covers a broad range of subjects, all of which inform, encourage and inspire. She has worked with Oscar winners, pro athletes, royalty, motivational speakers, relationship experts and rock stars, helping them synthesize their stories onto the page, stage, and screen. Drawing from her own breadth of knowledge, extensive research, and inspiring insights, she elevates each of her books into a page-turning and powerful narrative.

Andrea emerged from the shadows of ghostwriting to tell her own story, "MEMOIRS OF A GHOST, One Sheet Away," (2014) for which she garnered rave reviews from Kirkus, Goodreads and Amazon. In her latest book, A FRIENDLY GUIDE TO WRITING AND GHOSTWRITING, she offers writers everywhere an effective guide to facing the blank page in a friendly, authentic and meaningful way.

Reviews for A FRIENDLY GUIDE TO WRITING AND GHOSTWRITING:

"Andrea Cagan is a writer's best friend – the encouraging and knowing voice that gets us to the finish line. She gently prods and challenges us to face the blank page with courage and a good attitude."

- Lynda Obst, Bestselling author of "Hello, He Lied"

"Andrea Cagan is a master weaver of thought into concise, creative sentences. She will help you. She helped me."

- John Densmore of The Doors, NY Times bestselling author of "Riders on the Storm"

"We call her the 'Writer Whisperer.' She understands how hard it can be to write the truth, especially your own. Her whispers of encouragement helped me believe in myself."

- Joy Bryant, award nominated actress

Media Contact:

Andrea Cagan

232199@email4pr.com

www.andreacagan.com

323-654-3877

SOURCE Andrea Cagan

Related Links

http://www.andreacagan.com

