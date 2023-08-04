ANDREA COPE, CPA, APPOINTED CHAIR OF CalCPA EDUCATION FOUNDATION

BURLINGAME, Calif., Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrea Cope, CPA, was installed as the 2023-24 chair of the CalCPA Education Foundation during CalCPA's Annual Members' Business Meeting. During her term, Cope will focus her efforts on upskilling mid-career members and creating "Super Fans" with Education Foundation offerings.

Andrea Cope, CPA. 2023-24 CalCPA Education Foundation Chair

"There is so much new technology, exciting practice areas, new accounting pronouncements and tax regulations that it can be overwhelming to learn and embrace something new while managing your practice and family life," Cope said. "We are investing heavily in new courses that can help our members and other financial professionals meet the demand for these new skill sets."

Coupled with a full brand refresh of CalCPA that includes a new logo, redesigned website and a renewed commitment to supporting an evolving profession, Cope aims to create "Super Fans" of those who interact with CalCPA and the Education Foundation.

"Our goal is to create first-in-class participation and engagement opportunities, while creating the highest level of consistency and value in all aspects of the member experience," she said. "I'm thrilled to be chair of the Education Foundation so I can help our members and customers be what they strive to be."

"CalCPA is embarking on a journey of rebranding and repositioning, and the transformation we are about to undertake will have a profound impact on every facet of our organization," said Denise LeDuc Froemming, CEO of CalCPA and CalCPA Education Foundation. "Andrea has a legacy of service to her firm and CalCPA, and I look forward to her passion for the profession to lead the CalCPA Education Foundation and help us achieve our goals."

More About Andrea Cope

Cope has been a partner of counsel—Family Home Office for BPM LLP since 2019. Prior to that, she served as deputy executive officer for CalCPA (2018-19), partner at BPM (1998-2017); and business manager at Kaufman and Company (1992-96).

An active member with CalCPA, Cope has served on various leadership positions with the organization, including San Francisco Chapter board member and president, CalCPA board member, CalCPA chair and a member of various conference planning committees.

She earned a bachelor's degree in business administration–accounting from California State University–Sacramento and culinary arts degree from California Culinary Academy.

About CalCPA CalCPA (www.calcpa.org) traces its heritage to 1903 when the California State Society of Certified Public Accountants was organized. In 1909, it merged with two other state CPA associations to form CalCPA. CalCPA serves more than 43,000 members in public practice, private industry, students, academia and government, and has 14 chapters across California. CalCPA also offers more than 1,400 live courses, conferences, webcasts and on-demand self-study courses annually.

