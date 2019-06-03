Andrea Electronics enters into technology license and sales agreement with Lingmo International

BOHEMIA, N.Y., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrea Electronics Corporation (ANDR) (Andrea), a pioneer of digital array microphones and noise reduction software that optimizes the performance of voice driven applications, announced today that it has entered into a business relationship with Lingmo International.

Lingmo is an Australian based company that develops real time natural language translation application software. Lingmo is a partner developer utilising IBM's core Watson AI services for voice applications. Lingmo's focus is to provide real-time voice audio translation for enterprise customers that demand a secure system for translating private business conversations and international meeting communications.

Andrea's PureAudio filtering and array microphone beam forming software is designed to enhance the intelligibility of natural language processing systems and is certified for use with IBM Watson speech recognition applications. Andrea will license their audio input technology to Lingmo for embedding into some of Lingmo's translation application software.

The combined solution will be better able to understand far-field speech input when used in real world noisy environments.

In addition, the two companies will develop new digital microphone products and smart terminal hardware products for customer applications such as: real time transcription and translation for international hotel and resort hospitality, conference presentations and business travel mobile phone applications all with a secure data feature. The two companies have also entered into a sales agreement in which Andrea will market the combined products, focusing on US enterprise customers.

Danny May, CEO of Lingmo, stated, "Having clear voice input is the catalyst for superior translation output and our exciting partnership with Andrea will provide our team the ability to deliver this. Combining their skills and expertise with our superior translation technology will bring significant benefits to our client's globally."

"Andrea is eager to work with Lingmo to enhance their state-of-the-art AI translation software voice input, for applications that are deployed in demanding real world noisy environments," said Douglas Andrea, CEO of Andrea Electronics Corporation.

About Lingmo

Lingmo International is an AI transcription and language translation software company that provides Realtime contextual translation and transcribing across speech and text platforms enabling people to communicate across thousands of language pairs. Our unique algorithm detects nuances and dialects and ensures translations are over 90% accurate. Visit Lingmo International's website at www.lingmointernational.com

Lingmo founded in 2016, is an Australian owned company and develops customised translation and transcription solutions for enterprises faced with language barrier challenges. Our software has been implemented by industries globally to improve customer satisfaction, increased sales revenue and scaling into new markets. Lingmo leverage's IBM Watson and have an been official IBM Business Partner since 2016.

About Andrea Electronics

Andrea Electronics Corporation designs, develops and manufactures audio technologies and equipment for enhancing applications requiring high performance quality voice input. The company's patented Digital Super Directional Array (DSDATM), patented PureAudioTM and patented EchoStopTM far-field microphone technologies enhance a wide range of audio products to eliminate background noise and ensure the optimum performance of voice applications. Visit Andrea Electronics' website at www.AndreaElectronics.com

An American Innovator

Andrea is an American-owned business founded in 1934. In the 60's the company produced the astronaut audio system for the Project Mercury NASA space program, as well as avionic intercom systems used in F-16 fighter jets and military helicopters. Our microphone array and advanced digital noise cancellation technologies have been embedded into, automated teller machines, customer service kiosks, robots, intercom systems, mass transit buses, trains and police cruisers as well as millions of computers.

Most recently Andrea's DA-250 digital array microphone was selected by Airbus for incorporation into CIMON, the first virtual assistant robot with Artificial Intelligence (AI) provided by IBM Watson, and is now operating as part of the "Horizons" project on the International Space Station.

