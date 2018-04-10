Andrea Electronics launches PureAudio Center Channel Focus noise reduction audio filtering software

This new speech enhancement technology for broadcasting can also greatly improve the listening intelligibility for transcription services such as Closed Captioning (CC), perfect for content that is typically corrupted with crowd noise making transcription services more challenging and fatiguing to transcribers over time. Click on the link below for a demonstration.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=24DhpGGneLQ

Andrea's Center Channel Focus is a new audio filter for the broadcast industry. This is an adaptive audio algorithm that cancels the stereo ambient sound mixed into the broadcast audio stream. This feature focuses and highlights the center channel voice audio for better intelligibility and listening to the speech content of the recording. PureAudio™ Noise Reduction and Center Channel Focus functions are perfect for editing mobile journalism interviews that take place in real world noisy environments

"This filter effortlessly isolates the spoken word from unwanted background noise and can instantly clean up voice recordings, interviews, or dialogue with a touch of a button. The best part is that there is no wasted time rendering and you can show your production team instant results without the need to sweeten in a mix session," said Matt Grzan, Director of Post Production for The Paramount Network – Viacom.

http://www.andreaelectronics.com/pureaudio-noise-reduction-center-channel-focus/

PureAudio's Adaptive Digital Noise Reduction Filter reduces up to -40dB of repetitive noises, while supporting wide frequency bandwidth sample rates of up to 48Khz. The variable control allows the user to select the level of noise cancellation for the desired amount to be applied to the embedded noisy segment and are ideal for use with professional video editing tools like Adobe® Premiere® Pro CC and Adobe Audition® CC., part of the Adobe Creative Cloud.

"Andrea's Center Channel Focus noise reduction plug-in is ideal for manual transcription services, and the broadcast organizations that rely upon them," said Sue Skidmore, head of partner relations for video at Adobe. "Our testing in Adobe Audition and Adobe Premiere Pro shows it works very well without requiring complicated parameters or deep knowledge of noise reduction techniques. This plug-in shows the value that open standards and extensibility offer our mutual customers, allowing them to choose the right solution for their individual needs."

An American Innovator

Andrea Electronics is an American-owned business since 1934. In the early 40's, Andrea was one of the very first elite U.S. television and Hi-Fi manufacturers. In the 60's the company produced the astronaut audio system for the Project Mercury NASA space program, as well as avionic intercom systems used in F16 fighter jets and military helicopters. Our microphone array and other advanced digital noise cancellation technologies have been embedded into millions of computers, automated teller machines, customer service kiosks, robots, intercom systems, mass transit buses, trains and police cruisers among others.

About Andrea Electronics

Andrea Electronics Corporation designs, develops and manufactures audio technologies and equipment for enhancing applications requiring high performance quality voice input. The company's patented Digital Super Directional Array (DSDA™), patented PureAudio™ and patented EchoStop™ far-field microphone technologies enhance a wide range of audio products to eliminate background noise and ensure the optimum performance of voice applications. Visit Andrea Electronics' website at www.AndreaElectronics.com or call 1-800-442-7787.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/andrea-electronics-launches-pureaudio-center-channel-focus-noise-reduction-audio-filtering-software-300627183.html

SOURCE Andrea Electronics Corporation

Related Links

http://www.andreaelectronics.com

