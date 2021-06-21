Andrea Flores' new book "No Apoyo La Violencia" gives a great way for one to overcome abuse and the endless pain of suffering under the hands of the abuser.

Andrea writes, "In this book you will find tools to overcome any abuse. Secrets and guidelines to empower yourself and believe in yourself; you will wake up and become aware that no one has the right to invade and abuse your life. You will know that there are no fears or circumstances to fall into a trap of the abuser. You will see the difference of defending your rights and being prepared or orienting yourself with the right people and you will realize what you are, deserve and are worth."

Published by Page Publishing, Andrea Flores' brilliant creation will hopefully aid the victims of abuse and lift their hearts up with hope, courage, and abundant willpower to break free from the holds of the abuser.

Readers who wish to experience this fascinating work can purchase "No Apoyo La Violencia" at bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

