Andrea Lucille Pooler Appointed Chief Operating Officer of Modani Jewels, Soham Diamonds and S.N.J Creations

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Modani Jewels, Soham Diamonds, and S.N.J. Creations are pleased to announce the appointment of Andrea Lucille Pooler as Chief Operating Officer for the group's divisions.

With more than 25 years of experience in the jewelry industry, Pooler combines strategic leadership with a deep understanding of both the artistry and business of fine jewelry. Her expertise spans manufacturing, retail, and wholesale channels, bridging creative direction with data-driven execution to help jewelry companies grow with structure and purpose.

Andrea Lucille Pooler

Andrea began her career as a bench jeweler and designer and later owned her own retail jewelry store, gaining firsthand insight into craftsmanship, design, and customer experience. She went on to hold senior operations roles for one of the world's largest B2C e-commerce jewelry brands, overseeing production, logistics, customer success, and process optimization for high-volume operations. Most recently, as Principal Consultant at Hill & Co., she led end-to-end business transformation and strategy projects for manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, and designers, spanning operations and process improvement, financial strategy, branding, merchandising, technology implementation, and team development.

Beyond her executive work, Pooler remains an active voice in the industry. She currently serves as Editor-in-Chief of THE SOURCE for the Community for Ethical Jewelry, Chair-head of the Women's Jewelry Association NY Metro Chapter, resident volunteer jewelry appraiser for a retail hospice store, and Business Coach. A passionate advocate for education, mentorship, networking, and leadership, she is committed to empowering individuals and organizations to thrive within a more connected and transparent jewelry ecosystem.

A frequent writer for industry publications, speaker, and educator. Pooler has presented at JCK Las Vegas, international jewelry trade shows, the U.S. Small Business Administration, and a range of entrepreneurship and networking associations. Andrea will be presenting two talks at the upcoming JA NY show, titled "AI without the Overwhelm" on March 15th at 1 pm, and "Curate Less, Run Lean: Why Merchandising and Operations Must Move Together" on March 16th at 1 pm.

"Modani Jewels is pleased to welcome Andrea Lucille Pooler as its new Chief Operating Officer, strengthening the firm's leadership team as it continues to scale operations and accelerate growth," said Sumit Modani, CEO. "Pooler brings extensive operational and strategic experience and will play a key role in driving Modani Jewels, Soham Diamonds, and S.N.J Creations next chapter of expansion."

"I'm thrilled to join Sumit and the incredible team at Modani Jewels, Soham Diamonds, and S.N.J. Creations," said Pooler. "This company has an inspiring heritage and a vision for the future that honors both tradition and innovation. I look forward to helping scale our operations, strengthen global systems, and expand our presence in key markets."

About Modani Jewels / Soham Diamonds / S.N.J. Creations

Led by Sumit Modani, Soham Diamonds is a third-generation jewelry enterprise recognized for fine craftsmanship, innovation, and integrity. With headquarters in New York and operations across Ohio, India, Hong Kong, and Dubai, the group provides jewelry manufacturing, diamond and gemstone sourcing, and private-label design services for leading retailers and wholesalers worldwide.

