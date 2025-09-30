Andrea Stone joins PEI Group as non-executive director

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PEI Group, the business intelligence, market insight, data and networking provider for investment professionals in global specialised financial sectors, has announced the appointment of Andrea Stone to its Board of Directors (Non-Executive Director), with immediate effect.

Stone is a highly accomplished data and information industries executive; a CEO and board member of category-leading enterprises, including roles at McGraw-Hill as Vice President for Business Development; at S&P Global as Divisional Managing Director of the Investment Research and Advisory Business; Head of Corporate Development at Bloomberg; and Chief Strategy Officer at Dealogic (now a business comprised within ION Group).

Stone is also CEO of Zema Global Data Corporation, a US-based enterprise data management and analytics solutions company focused on the energy sector. Prior to which, Stone held positions as Chief Proposition Officer of Refinitiv and was Divisional CEO of LSEG's Data and Analytics Division.

Along with PEI Group, Andrea Stone is an independent member of the board of private equity-owned information business Xpansiv Ltd.

Welcoming this latest senior appointment to PEI Group, CEO Tim McLoughlin commented:

"Together with our lead sponsor Bridgepoint, we were seeking an exceptionally experienced colleague to strengthen the knowledge and deep expertise that our Board brings to its stewarding of PEI. The ever-advancing PEI story and the challenges of high growth make for an inspiring set of Director's topics. I am very much looking forward to Andrea's wise counsel, rich knowledge and informed challenge at the PEI Board.

Stone added:

"I'm delighted to partner with Tim, the management team and Bridgepoint to help PEI further expand its leadership position in private asset intelligence as the industry experiences rapid transformation and digitization. PEI plays a highly relevant and trusted role in the private asset ecosystem across a mix of data, analytics, intelligence and events, critical to healthy capital flows."

About PEI Group

PEI Group is a leading business intelligence company backed by Bridgepoint Group. Our mission is to connect investment professionals with critical market insights and networking opportunities across global specialized markets. Our 17 premium data and analysis brands support knowledge and decision making for 30,000 investors, managers and service providers. Our five membership networks serve 6,500 members, and we host more than 16,000 guests at 40+ conferences and events around the world.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2758174/PEI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE PEI Group