Andreas Ekström, Digital Futurist, to Deliver Opening Speech at Mendix World 2019

BOSTON and ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix , a Siemens business and the global leader in low-code for the enterprise, today announced that Andreas Ekström, renowned digital futurist, will deliver the opening keynote address at Mendix World 2019 , the world's premier low-code event. In addition, Rens de Jong, BNR Newsradio anchor, will host the event, set to take place April 16-17 at Rotterdam Ahoy in the Netherlands, one of the world's largest convention and concert venues.

In his keynote, Andreas Ekström, renowned author, columnist, and commentator on the digital revolution, will explore key digital issues that everyone needs to think about "more and better." Ekström saw his popularity rise following his TEDx talk in 2015, where he shined a spotlight on the inherited bias behind internet search results. The talk was translated into over 30 languages and viewed over one million times, making Ekström one of Europe's most sought-after futurists. His passion about educating for digital equality and strengthening the bond between technology and humanity will make his keynote especially compelling for the conference's audience of business and technology "makers" who are at the forefront of digital innovation .

"Mendix World is unlike any other conference I've had the pleasure of being involved with, and I look forward to sharing what I've learned over my career as a commentator on digital revolution," said Ekström. "I hope to inspire the audience with my thoughts on the key digital issues that we all need to think about more, and better, to be prepared for the immediate future."

Rens de Jong, acclaimed Dutch moderator of cutting-edge technology discussions, will host this year's Mendix World. He has had the honor of participating in over 500 events over the past decade, moderating conferences from Google to Oracle. de Jong is also a notable TV & radio talk show personality in Netherlands, hosting a variety of programs including "Doing Business with Rens de Jong," where he focuses on innovation, technology, and human capital.

"I'm a strong believer of the fact that entrepreneurs and organizations play a key role in all the major changes that occur in our lives, in society, and in the world. Few companies are changing the world like Mendix," said de Jong. "I'm excited to bring my special brand of entertainment to this year's show in hopes that everyone leaves with the power to innovate and bring positive change not only in their organization, but the world around them."

Ekström and de Jong join a growing list of Mendix World 2019 speakers who will address an anticipated audience of more than 4,000 top executives, IT leaders, enterprise architects, professional developers, BizDevOps teams, and business strategists from around the world, gathered together in Rotterdam to learn first-hand and explore how modern low-code is transforming the technology landscape of software development across the enterprise.

For more information about Mendix World 2019 and to register, please visit https://www.mendix.com/mendix-world/ .

About Mendix

Mendix , a Siemens business and the global leader in low-code for the enterprise, is transforming the world of legacy software and application development by bringing business and IT teams together to rapidly and collaboratively build robust and modern applications for the enterprise. The Mendix application development platform directly addresses the tremendous worldwide software developer talent gap, and involves business and IT at the very start and throughout the entire application building and deployment process. Recognized as a "Leader" by top analysts, including Gartner and Forrester , Mendix helps customers digitally transform their organizations and industries by building, managing, and improving apps at unprecedented speed and scale. More than 4,000 forward-thinking enterprises use the Mendix platform to build business applications that delight customers and improve operational efficiency. Join the Mendix community on LinkedIn and Twitter . Start building apps for free at signup.mendix.com .

Press Inquiries

Katie McGovern

Senior Account Manager, SHIFT Communications

mendix@shiftcomm.com

(617) 779-1867

Dan Berkowitz

Senior Director, Global Communications

Dan.Berkowitz@mendix.com

(415) 518-7870

SOURCE Mendix

Related Links

http://www.mendix.com

