Andreas Nix is the new COO of the ZKW Group

WIESELBURG, Austria, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Andreas Nix (59) will take over the position of COO of ZKW Group GmbH on 1 June 2024. Nix succeeds Stefan Hornivius, who is leaving the company at his own request and for personal reasons. Andreas Nix will also remain General Plant Manager of ZKW Lichtsysteme GmbH until the position is filled. Nix has already demonstrated his high level of expertise and outstanding management skills within the ZKW Group on several occasions. Most recently, as General Plant Manager, he successfully managed the ZKW locations in Wieselburg and Dalian/China. "I am looking forward to this new challenge and will do my best to contribute to the global success of the ZKW Group. My aim is to secure and drive forward the economic development of the locations," says Andreas Nix.

Nix has over 30 years of expertise in the automotive industry and has also worked in the areas of sales, production, quality and development. Prior to his career at ZKW, the experienced manager held the position of Business Development Manager at Stabilus GmbH.

Andreas Nix studied electronics at the University of Applied Science in Frankfurt. He worked as Head of Engineering & Project Planning at Honeywell GmbH and as Head of Development & BU for the WOCO Group VGM. The experienced manager then worked as Technical Director at the automotive supplier ZF Zhongding NVH. He then worked as Deputy General Manager Battery Charging Systems at Norfi /Sickert & Hafner.

Stefan Hornivius has decided to take on new professional challenges and will step down from his role as COO at the end of May 2024. "We would like to sincerely thank Stefan Hornivius for his commitment to the global realignment of the ZKW Group. We wish him all the best for his professional future," says Dr Wilhelm Steger, CEO of the ZKW Group. "We are delighted that in Andreas Nix we have gained a ZKW expert and automotive professional for the position of COO. I look forward to continuing ZKW's success story together with Andreas Nix, the entire management and our dedicated team," says Dr Steger, looking confidently to the future.

About ZKW

The ZKW Group is the specialist for innovative premium lighting systems and electronics. Since 2018, ZKW has been part of the LG Group as a subsidiary of LG Electronics Vehicle Solutions.

As a system supplier, ZKW is a global partner to the automotive industry. The group develops and produces products based on our motto of "Bright Minds, Bright Lights," combining bright minds with modern production technologies to produce complex premium lighting and electronic modules for international automotive manufacturers.

Our top products include powerful and cost-efficient complete LED systems. The ZKW Group has a total of twelve locations worldwide, with intelligently networked development and production. In 2023, the Group employed around 10,000 workers and generated total revenues of 1.54 billion euros.

In accordance with the corporate vision "Ground-breaking premium lighting and electronic systems from ZKW for all mobility concepts of the global automotive industry", the company's primary goal is to produce top-quality high-tech products and to promote the development of innovative holistic lighting systems.

With our discoveries and inventions, the ZKW corporate group makes vehicles more desirable, more unique, safer, and more energy efficient. Our 360 degree product portfolio includes headlamps and fog lamps, rear lamps, flashers, interior and license plate lamps as well as electronic modules. Major automotive manufacturers trust their brands to innovative products from ZKW. We are proud of our customers like BMW (BMW, Rolls Royce), DAIMLER (MERCEDES-BENZ Cars and Trucks), FORD (Lincoln, Ford), GEELY (Volvo, Polestar, Lynk & Co, Geely), GENERAL MOTORS (Buick, Chevrolet, Cadillac), Hyundai/Kia, JLR (Jaguar, Land Rover), Stellantis (Opel, Citroen), RENAULT/NISSAN (Infiniti, Alpine), VGTT (Volvo Trucks, MACK) and VW (Porsche, Audi, Lamborghini, Bentley, Skoda, Seat/Cupra, VW, VW Commercial Vehicles, MAN, Scania). With intelligent lighting systems and innovative styling, ZKW is shaping the look and character of vehicles worldwide.

ZKW Group GmbH

Sandra Simeonidis-Huber

Group Communication und Marketing

Rottenhauser Straße 8

3250 Wieselburg / AUSTRIA / EUROPE

T +43 7416 505 2051

[email protected]

