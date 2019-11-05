Andreas Oranje Named Vice President of Assessment and Learning Technology Development at ETS

In pursuit of a deeper integration of innovative approaches into ETS products and services, Oranje will intensify focus on the design and development of innovative, technology-based assessments and learning tools. This will include increased incorporation of research capabilities and new technologies into the way assessments and learning technology are built and delivered.

The Assessment and Learning Technology Development area, formerly known as Assessment Development, is part of the ETS Research and Development division. The area comprises more than 650 staff members.

"Since joining ETS, Andreas has driven the organization to approach assessment with an eye on the future and with a keen understanding of the most effective and valuable ways to incorporate new technology into our solutions," says MacDonald. "ETS has always led the assessment field and I am confident that legacy will continue under Andreas' vision and leadership."

Oranje began his career at ETS in 2001 after coming to the United States from the Netherlands, where he earned his M.A. and Ph.D. degrees in Psychology from the University of Amsterdam. From 2013-2017 he was Project Director for ETS's Design, Analysis, and Reporting work on the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) contract; and from 2013-2015 he co-directed ETS's collaboration with the Institute of Play, Electronic Arts, and others to build game-based assessments.

In his most recent role as general manager of Research at ETS, he oversaw and set strategy for several of ETS's core innovation areas in Natural Language Processing and Speech, Artificial Intelligence, Cognitive Sciences, Virtual Performance Assessments, and Accessibility Technology.

"I am grateful to have been given the opportunity to lead ETS's new Assessment and Learning Technology Development work," says Oranje. "Assessment as we know it will continue to change dramatically and I expect ETS to remain a global leader in shaping this change and providing innovative assessments, learning tools and technologies to learners worldwide."

SOURCE Educational Testing Service

