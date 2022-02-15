Andrei Damian, M.D., F.A.C.C is recognized by Continental Who's Who

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrei Damian, M.D., F.A.C.C., is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Physician for his work in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of his work at Cardiovascular Consultants Inc.

As a Physician and Entrepreneur, Dr. Andrei Damian has been helping patients in the Phoenix, AZ area find quality healthcare for over 35 years. He has years of experience creating healthcare models that benefit the consumer and allow them to pay less for high-quality medical care. Dr. Damian has expertise in creating value-added contracts and collaborating on healthcare models.



To obtain his education, Dr. Damian attended the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, where he earned a Doctor of Medicine degree. He is a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology (FACC).



Dr. Damian built Lifeprint Healthcare in 2000 from scratch to create private equity based outpatient services. Today the company is one of the largest cardiovascular groups in Phoenix, AZ, where Dr. Damian and his staff provide exceptional services at a lower cost. The company currently covers eight hospitals, including locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Peoria, Glendale, Fountain Hills. They offer both in-person and telehealth visits at a lower cost than patients might pay at a traditional hospital or healthcare service.



Dr. Damian was the President of IRMS in Phoenix, AZ, from 2012-2016. He became a board member and healthcare consultant in 2012, a role he remains in today. Dr. Damian began working as the President of CVC in 2017. He is proud to have overseen the company's sales and acquisition.



He attributes his success to continuous innovation, and his important work on the front lines. He plans to continue to solidify his vertically-integrated cardiovascular services on a fee-for-service model.



For more information, visit https://cvcheart.com/



Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]



