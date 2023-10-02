Andreozzi + Foote File Lawsuits as the New Maryland Child Victims Law Takes Effect

Archdiocese of Baltimore Attempts to Mitigate Responsibility by Filing Bankruptcy

BALTIMORE, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Andreozzi + Foote, a nationally recognized civil law firm known for successful advocacy on behalf of survivors of sexual abuse, proudly announces the filing of multiple lawsuits against institutions in Maryland as the Maryland Child Victims Act takes effect today.

The Maryland Child Victims Act, enacted to provide justice to survivors of child sexual abuse, has paved the way for survivors to come forward and seek legal recourse against their abusers and the institutions that enabled their abuse. Andreozzi + Foote represents dozens of survivors who have bravely shared their stories of abuse within various institutions across the state, including the Archdiocese of Baltimore, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and Covenant Life Church in Gaithersburg.

The lawsuits aim to hold institutions accountable for their alleged negligence and complicity in harboring abusers while allowing the abuse to continue unchecked. Andreozzi + Foote's legal team is dedicated to ensuring that survivors receive the justice they deserve for the physical, emotional, and psychological trauma they endured.

"Our firm is committed to advocating for survivors and ensuring they have a platform to seek justice," said Ben Andreozzi at Andreozzi + Foote. "The Maryland Child Victims Act has provided a crucial opportunity for survivors to hold institutions responsible for their actions, and we are proud to stand with them in this pursuit."

The complete court filings by Andreozzi + Foote are listed below. It is believed that many more survivors are impacted by the three offenders and institutions identified in our current lawsuits.

Nathaniel Morales- John Doe (TB) v. NEW TESTAMENT CHURCH, INC
Frederick M. Edvalson -Jane Doe (DH) v. LDS Church
Rev. John Joseph Mike Jr. -John Doe (TO) v. Archdiocese of Baltimore

"Many will be disappointed to learn that the Archdiocese of Baltimore filed for bankruptcy. Unfortunately survivors in the Archdiocese will never be afforded an opportunity to have a jury of their peers listen to the pain and suffering they were forced to endure and render a just verdict. However, over the past several years we have seen some degree of healing result from the bankruptcy process and it is important that survivors recognize some level of justice is attainable. The bankruptcy process allows for limited discovery that will permit victims to uncover documents and information they have undoubtedly sought for years. Importantly, there will also be a compensation process wherein victims can submit claims to recover funds for the damages they suffered from the abuse." Andreozzi said.

For further information or media inquiries, please contact Ben Andreozzi at 717-525-9124 or [email protected].

About Andreozzi + Foote:

Andreozzi + Foote is one of the nation's leading law firm's representing survivors of sexual abuse.

