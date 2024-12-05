Andreozzi + Foote Files Federal Lawsuit Against Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Over Alleged Sexual Assault and Negligence at Cambridge Springs Correctional Institution

HARRISBURG, Pa., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Andreozzi + Foote, a leading national law firm advocating for victims of sexual abuse, has filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of S.A., a Pennsylvania resident and former inmate of the State Correctional Institution at Cambridge Springs (SCICS). The complaint alleges sexual assault by a correctional officer and widespread institutional failures to protect inmates from abuse.

The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, names the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) and several individual officials and employees as defendants. These include George Little, Secretary of Corrections; Michael Zaken, Deputy Secretary for the Western Region; Lisa Graves, Superintendent of SCICS; and Correctional Officer Alfonzia Newsome, the alleged perpetrator.

According to the complaint, on December 11, 2022, S.A. was sexually assaulted in her cell by Alfonzia Newsome. Despite numerous reports of inappropriate conduct by Newsome toward inmates—some allegedly witnessed and reported by staff—he remained employed at the facility until late 2023. The lawsuit claims that Newsome's actions, along with the institution's failure to address prior reports, violated S.A.'s Eighth and Fourteenth Amendment rights under the U.S. Constitution.

"The facts of this case reveal a disturbing pattern of negligence by those entrusted to uphold safety and dignity within the correctional system," said Nathaniel Foote, Esq., a partner at Andreozzi + Foote. "Our client bravely reported this assault, only to find herself in an environment where systemic failures allowed such abuse to occur unchecked."

In July 2023, Pennsylvania State Police initiated an investigation into allegations of misconduct by Newsome. On July 29, 2024, Newsome was formally charged with multiple counts, including felony Institutional Sexual Assault and misdemeanor Indecent Assault. The case is pending tria l in Crawford County, PA.

The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages, alleging deliberate indifference by the defendants and failures to comply with the Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA). "No person in custody should be subjected to such heinous acts, and the institutions responsible must be held accountable," said Veronica Hubbard, Esq., also representing the plaintiff.

Andreozzi + Foote remains committed to seeking justice for S.A. and ensuring that systemic reforms are implemented to prevent similar incidents in the future.

