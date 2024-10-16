Andreozzi + Foote Files Lawsuit Against McDonogh School for Alleged Sexual Abuse by Former Faculty Members

BALTIMORE, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Andreozzi + Foote, a national law firm representing survivors of sexual abuse, has filed a lawsuit in Baltimore County Circuit Court on behalf of a plaintiff identified as John Doe 1. The lawsuit alleges that the plaintiff, a former student of McDonogh School in Owings Mills, Maryland, was sexually abused by former faculty members Alvin Levy and Robert Creed during the mid-1970s. The suit also claims that McDonogh School and its administrators failed to protect students despite being aware of the abusers' misconduct.

The complaint outlines allegations that McDonogh School was aware of the sexual misconduct perpetrated by Levy and Creed against numerous students, including the plaintiff, yet continued to employ the individuals and provide them access to children. The abuse was reportedly conducted on school grounds and spanned several years, from 1974 to 1977.

"This case represents yet another tragic failure of an institution to protect the children under its care," said Nathaniel Foote, Esq., attorney for the plaintiff. "Despite clear evidence of misconduct by faculty members, McDonogh School allowed these predators to operate unchecked, leading to profound and lasting harm to students, including our client. We are committed to seeking justice for these victims and holding the school accountable for its inaction."

The lawsuit was filed under Maryland's Child Victims Act (CVA), which provides an extended statute of limitations for survivors of child sexual abuse to bring civil actions against their abusers and negligent institutions. According to the complaint, the school's leadership failed to implement appropriate measures to prevent abuse despite receiving numerous reports of sexual misconduct by Levy and Creed over the years.

An independent investigation conducted by T&M Protection Services, hired by the school, revealed that Levy and Creed engaged in sexual misconduct with at least 19 male students. While the investigation concluded in 2019, John Doe 1 was not included in the original findings, though he was a student during the same period of abuse.

The lawsuit brings several claims, including negligent supervision and retention of faculty, failure to protect the plaintiff from abuse, and violations of Maryland's Child Victims Act.

