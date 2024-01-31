Andreozzi + Foote Files Lawsuit Against PALCS and CPFA for Childhood Sexual Abuse

News provided by

Andreozzi + Foote

31 Jan, 2024, 16:03 ET

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Andreozzi + Foote, a national law firm focused on representing victims of sexual abuse, announced the filing of a lawsuit on behalf of Jane Doe against Pennsylvania Leadership Charter School (PALCS) and the Center for Performing and Fine Arts (CPFA), shedding light on allegations of gross negligence and deliberate indifference that allowed the abuse to persist.

The facts presented in the complaint outline the alleged childhood sexual abuse endured by Jane Doe at the hands of Seth J. Reich, a former teacher at CPFA. The abuse is reported to have occurred over a two-year period, beginning in 2019 when Jane Doe was 17 years old. Shockingly, the abuse transpired approximately 100 times.

In a statement, Nate Foote, lead attorney from Andreozzi + Foote, emphasized the significance of the lawsuit, saying, "We aim to hold accountable those responsible for the egregious negligence that allowed our client, to endure unspeakable childhood sexual abuse within educational institutions entrusted with her safety. We believe that our clients courageous step in seeking justice is just the beginning, and we strongly encourage any other potential victims to come forward, share their experiences, and join us in shedding light on the truth."

The court filing asserts that individuals within PALCS and CPFA, including administrators with the authority to intervene, were allegedly aware of Reich's inappropriate behavior towards minor female students. Reports of Reich's conduct were purportedly known to the defendants' leadership prior to Jane Doe's abuse. The complaint contends that despite this awareness, no meaningful action was taken to protect her, resulting in severe and lasting consequences.

For further information or media inquiries, please contact Nate Foote at 717-525-9124 or [email protected]

About Andreozzi + Foote:
Andreozzi + Foote is one of the nation's leading law firms representing survivors of sexual abuse. The firm has successfully represented some of the highest-profile child sexual abuse cases of our time. Led by trauma-informed attorneys, Andreozzi + Foote is committed to creating life-changing results for victims and their families.

SOURCE Andreozzi + Foote

Also from this source

Andreozzi + Foote files lawsuit against St. Paul Lutheran Church and School for sexual assault of a minor student

Andreozzi + Foote files lawsuit against St. Paul Lutheran Church and School for sexual assault of a minor student

On November 13, 2023, Andreozzi + Foote filed a lawsuit against the St. Paul Lutheran Church and School (St. Paul) in Batavia, New York on behalf of...

Andreozzi + Foote File Lawsuits as the New Maryland Child Victims Law Takes Effect

Andreozzi + Foote, a nationally recognized civil law firm known for successful advocacy on behalf of survivors of sexual abuse, proudly announces the ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Legal Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.