Andreozzi + Foote Files Lawsuit Against PALCS and CPFA for Childhood Sexual Abuse

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Andreozzi + Foote, a national law firm focused on representing victims of sexual abuse, announced the filing of a lawsuit on behalf of Jane Doe against Pennsylvania Leadership Charter School (PALCS) and the Center for Performing and Fine Arts (CPFA), shedding light on allegations of gross negligence and deliberate indifference that allowed the abuse to persist.

The facts presented in the complaint outline the alleged childhood sexual abuse endured by Jane Doe at the hands of Seth J. Reich, a former teacher at CPFA. The abuse is reported to have occurred over a two-year period, beginning in 2019 when Jane Doe was 17 years old. Shockingly, the abuse transpired approximately 100 times.

In a statement, Nate Foote, lead attorney from Andreozzi + Foote, emphasized the significance of the lawsuit, saying, "We aim to hold accountable those responsible for the egregious negligence that allowed our client, to endure unspeakable childhood sexual abuse within educational institutions entrusted with her safety. We believe that our clients courageous step in seeking justice is just the beginning, and we strongly encourage any other potential victims to come forward, share their experiences, and join us in shedding light on the truth."

The court filing asserts that individuals within PALCS and CPFA, including administrators with the authority to intervene, were allegedly aware of Reich's inappropriate behavior towards minor female students. Reports of Reich's conduct were purportedly known to the defendants' leadership prior to Jane Doe's abuse. The complaint contends that despite this awareness, no meaningful action was taken to protect her, resulting in severe and lasting consequences.

Andreozzi + Foote is one of the nation's leading law firms representing survivors of sexual abuse. The firm has successfully represented some of the highest-profile child sexual abuse cases of our time. Led by trauma-informed attorneys, Andreozzi + Foote is committed to creating life-changing results for victims and their families.

