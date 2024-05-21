ANDREOZZI + FOOTE FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST UHS DOYLESTOWN, LLC on BEHALF OF ASSAULT SURVIVOR

PHILADELPHIA, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Andreozzi + Foote, a prominent national law firm representing victims of crime based in Pennsylvania, has filed a lawsuit against UHS of Doylestown, LLC, doing business as Foundations Behavioral Health, on behalf of Joel Nunez, an incapacitated adult resident of Pennsylvania. The lawsuit, filed in Court of Common Pleas of Bucks County on May 17th, seeks justice for Joel Nunez, who suffered a brutal physical assault at the hands of a Foundations Behavioral Health employee.

Joel Nunez, who brings this action through his court-appointed guardian, Araceli Nunez, resides in Pennsylvania and can be contacted through Andreozzi + Foote. Joel suffers from multiple disorders and mental health diagnoses, rendering him non-verbal and in need of substantial support in all aspects of his life. At the time of the incident, Joel resided at the Foundations Behavioral Health facility located at 833 East Butler Pike, Doylestown, Bucks County, PA.

On June 26, 2022, Joel was physically assaulted by a Foundations employee, Jophany Raphael, after Raphael followed Joel into his bedroom. Raphael blocked Joel from leaving, pushed him to the floor, and repeatedly kicked him in the head, chest, and abdomen while other staff members witnessed but did not intervene. Despite Joel's evident injuries, Foundations staff delayed seeking emergency medical attention, opting instead to observe his bruises and red marks before eventually sending him to the hospital two days later.

Raphael has since pleaded guilty to simple assault in the Court of Common Pleas of Bucks County. The lawsuit also highlights that Foundations Behavioral Health had a history of non-compliant inspections and citations from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services prior to the assault on Joel.

"We are dedicated to fighting for justice for Joel Nunez and ensuring that those responsible for his suffering are held accountable," said Veronica Hubbard, attorney at Andreozzi + Foote. "The failure of Foundations Behavioral Health to protect Joel from such egregious abuse is unconscionable, and we will work tirelessly to see that justice is served."

The lawsuit alleges negligence, gross negligence, carelessness, and recklessness on the part of Foundations Behavioral Health, citing failures in abuse prevention policies, inadequate screening and supervision of staff, and delays in providing necessary medical attention to Joel. The complaint seeks compensatory and punitive damages for the severe emotional, psychological, and physical harm Joel has endured.

"We hope this lawsuit will not only bring justice for Joel but also lead to systemic changes that prevent such abuse from occurring in the future," added Veronica Hubbard. "No one should have to endure what Joel has been through, and we are committed to holding Foundations Behavioral Health accountable for their actions and omissions."

