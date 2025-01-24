Andreozzi + Foote Files Lawsuit Filed Against University Park Church of Christ

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Andreozzi + Foote has filed a lawsuit in Prince George's County Circuit Court against the University Park Church of Christ. The case alleges a youth leader for the church sexually abused a minor beginning in 1987.

The plaintiff, identified as John Doe, claims that the church failed to implement adequate child protection policies and ignored warning signs that a youth leader posed a danger to children. The lawsuit highlights the church's negligence in screening, training, and supervising its employees and volunteers.

This case is being pursued under Maryland's Child Victims Act (CVA), which allows survivors of childhood sexual abuse to file lawsuits regardless of when the abuse occurred. Attorney Nathaniel L. Foote, representing the plaintiff, stated, "Institutions have a duty to protect children from harm. When they fail, it is our mission to ensure accountability and justice for survivors."

The plaintiff is seeking damages for severe emotional distress, loss of income, and ongoing medical and therapeutic costs.

