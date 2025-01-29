Andreozzi + Foote Files Lawsuit on Behalf of Survivor of Childhood Sexual Abuse Against Former School Resource Officer

News provided by

Andreozzi + Foote

Jan 29, 2025, 15:43 ET

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Andreozzi + Foote has filed a lawsuit on behalf of N.C., a survivor of childhood sexual abuse, against James Blankenship, a former school resource officer at Dundalk Middle School in Maryland. The complaint alleges that Blankenship sexually abused N.C. when he was approximately 13 years old, while Blankenship was serving in his capacity as a school resource officer.

Continue Reading

The lawsuit, filed in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County, Maryland, seeks damages for the severe emotional and psychological trauma suffered by N.C. as a result of the abuse. The complaint includes counts of assault and battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

"No child should ever have to endure the trauma of sexual abuse, especially at the hands of someone entrusted with their care and protection," said Nathaniel Foote, Esq., attorney for the plaintiff. "Our client has shown immense courage in coming forward to hold his abuser accountable. We are committed to seeking justice for him and ensuring that those responsible for such heinous acts are held accountable."

According to the complaint, Blankenship befriended N.C. and gained his trust as a role model and mentor before sexually abusing him on multiple occasions. Blankenship was later charged and pled guilty to one count of sexually abusing a minor and one count of misconduct in office. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison, two years of probation, and lifetime registration as a sex offender.

Andreozzi + Foote is dedicated to advocating for survivors of sexual abuse and holding perpetrators accountable for their actions. The firm encourages other survivors of sexual abuse to come forward and seek justice.

For more information or to schedule an interview with Nathaniel Foote, Esq., please contact:

Andreozzi + Foote
4503 North Front Street
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Phone: 866-311-8640
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]

Link to full filing

About Andreozzi + Foote:

Andreozzi + Foote is one of the nation's leading law firms representing survivors of sexual abuse. The firm has successfully represented some of the highest-profile child sexual abuse cases of our time. Led by trauma-informed attorneys, Andreozzi + Foote is committed to creating life-changing results for victims and their families.

SOURCE Andreozzi + Foote

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Andreozzi + Foote Files Lawsuit Filed Against University Park Church of Christ

Andreozzi + Foote Files Lawsuit Filed Against University Park Church of Christ

Andreozzi + Foote has filed a lawsuit in Prince George's County Circuit Court against the University Park Church of Christ. The case alleges a youth...
Andreozzi + Foote Files Lawsuits Alleging Sexual Abuse Against Ed Waters Track and Field Alliance Club of Baltimore

Andreozzi + Foote Files Lawsuits Alleging Sexual Abuse Against Ed Waters Track and Field Alliance Club of Baltimore

Andreozzi + Foote has filed two significant lawsuits on behalf of survivors of sexual abuse against the Ed Waters Track and Field Alliance Club of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Education

Education

Legal Issues

Legal Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics