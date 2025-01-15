Andreozzi + Foote Files Lawsuits Alleging Sexual Abuse Against Ed Waters Track and Field Alliance Club of Baltimore

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Andreozzi + Foote has filed two significant lawsuits on behalf of survivors of sexual abuse against the Ed Waters Track and Field Alliance Club of Baltimore. The lawsuits, filed in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, detail allegations of egregious misconduct and institutional negligence.

The plaintiffs, identified as S.S. and Jane Doe to protect their privacy, allege they were sexually abused by a former coach employed by the organization, during the late 1980s. According to the complaints, he used his position as a coach to gain access to minor children, including the plaintiffs, for the purposes of abuse.

The lawsuits allege the Ed Waters Track and Field Alliance Club failed to implement basic child protection policies, conduct adequate background checks, and appropriately supervise staff. The complaints further claim the organization ignored clear warning signs and red flags, allowing staff to remain in a position of trust despite his unfitness for the role.

"Our clients are seeking justice for the profound harm they endured," said Nathaniel Foote, Esq., attorney for the plaintiffs. "Youth-serving organizations have a responsibility to protect children in their care. When institutions fail to take that responsibility seriously, the consequences can be devastating."

The lawsuits are filed under Maryland's Child Victims Act (CVA), which extends the statute of limitations for survivors of child sexual abuse to seek civil justice. Both plaintiffs are seeking damages for severe emotional distress, loss of income, and ongoing medical and therapeutic costs.

