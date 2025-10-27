Andrés Carne de Res Miami Celebrates One Year With New Menus, Programming, and Secret Burger Counter

Miami Beach hotspot marks its first anniversary with nightly rooftop happy hour, Saturday Brunch roll out, and the launch of La Divina Burger.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrés Carne de Res Miami, the iconic Colombian restaurant brand's first US location, celebrates its one-year anniversary this month with new menu rollouts, expanded programming, and the launch of its new burger concept, La Divina Burger. The anniversary celebration will take place on Thursday, October 30th and will lead into a weekend full of festivities, including their annual Halloween party with live performers and prizes for the best costumes.

Andrés Carne de Res Miami Beach – Main floor of the restaurant, filled with its signature décor and vibrant Latin flavor.

Since its opening, Andrés Carne de Res Miami has brought Colombia's legendary spirit of joy and celebration to South Beach. The refreshed menu features new favorites from across Latin America, including ceviches, tiraditos, and fresh seafood to complement Andrés classics- all prepared with the freshest ingredients and Andrés' vibrant presentation.

In addition, guests can now enjoy sunsets and specials at the daily rooftop happy hour from 4–8 p.m., featuring select food and drinks priced between $7–10. A Saturday brunch with bottomless cocktails, Latin-inspired dishes, and live entertainment will debut this fall.

The team behind Andrés Miami also recently unveiled La Divina Burger, a casual burger counter tucked away behind the restaurant at Lincoln Lane and Drexel Avenue. Open from lunch through late night, La Divina serves charcoal-grilled certified Angus beef burgers and signature house bites like arepa de choclo, empanadas, and beef consomme—ideal for a quick lunch or post-party snack just steps from Lincoln Road.

"It's been an incredible first year, and we're excited for all that's ahead," said Jose María Ajkay, General Manager of Andrés Carne de Res Miami. "Bringing the magic of Andrés to Miami has been a labor of love. With our refreshed menus, rooftop experiences, and La Divina Burger, we continue to celebrate Latin culture through food, music, and community."

With three floors, two live stages, two dance floors, LED screens, full A/V and lighting systems, and festive décor, Andrés Carne de Res Miami is a versatile venue for both social and corporate events. The dual kitchens can accommodate a range of menus, including kosher options, reflecting the diversity of Miami's community.

To book a table for the anniversary celebration, visit www.opentable.com/r/andres-carne-de-res-miami-miami-beach or email [email protected]

About Andrés Carne de Res Miami

Located at 455 Lincoln Road, Andrés Carne de Res Miami brings the renowned Colombian restaurant's energy and flavor to South Florida. Featuring three floors, two full kitchens, two live stages, a rooftop lounge, and La Divina Burger on Drexel Avenue, the venue offers a unique blend of culinary craft and performance that turns every visit into a celebration.

