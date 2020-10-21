Andrés Melo Medina's new book La Joven de los Dos Toyotas, a gripping novel about a young woman's journey from depravity to success that changed her status in society

Andrés said this about his book: "Mariana Portorreal is a young woman who, just born, is abandoned by her mother in a garbage dump and rescued by merciful hands from the vermin that tormented her but not released from the hell that was coming. What happened in her childhood was only the prelude to what would happen in her adolescence. In search of liberation, she falls into the world of prostitution when she is barely turning twelve years old, sheltered by two young women, also minors, who instruct her on how to behave with clients. Later, the three, in the depth of the labyrinth in which they were submerged, unite as a single body to fight together against the pain and suffering that slowly consumes them. However, Mariana knows how to take advantage of two friendly hands who came to meet her when she was heard by God, to whom she constantly cried out, asking him to take them out of that cruel world that had been consuming them. Mariana becomes, perhaps, the most believing sinner. And the God whom she asked for mercy not only gives her the opportunity to go through the experience of being an outstanding student but also as a prosperous businesswoman, if not a successful legislator and extraordinary presidential candidate of her country, jumping from the most impoverished human situation to the main figure of her country. With it, she dragged her friends and brothers, making them—especially her friends—relevant people in the society."

Published by Page Publishing, Andrés Melo Medina's new book La Joven de los Dos Toyotas will enthrall the readers with its rags-to-riches tale of a woman who rose from prostitution to a woman of dignity and standing.

Consumers who wish to enjoy the perfect story of achievement from the overwhelming toils of life can purchase La Joven de los Dos Toyotas in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

