Andrés R. Cárdenas Machado's new book "Pedazos de lo Profundo" brings an inspirational compendium of pieces that are written from the heart.

Cárdenas Machado writes, "From the labyrinth of the entrails springs the essence of the experience which my pen transmutes into verses. These pieces of the deep are my poems, faithful passages of visions and interpretations of ideas, loves and sorrows, wounds, defeats and triumphs of that perpetual struggle that is: existence! My work is my life whose aspects, modeled and nuanced by my culture and accompanied by the musicality of my curious lyre tuned by inspiration, authorize me to tell you: 'come in readers, I'm a magician, let's see how I do, with verses, flowers!'"

Published by Page Publishing, Cárdenas Machado's pages of touching pieces are a comfort throughout these changing seasons and crashing waves of life. This book inspires one to reflect and look into their hearts, and believe that when there's sorrow, there's also joy; and when there's failure, there are still triumphs.

Readers who wish to experience this great work can purchase "Pedazos de lo Profundo" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

