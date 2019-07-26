Andres Urena, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

RICHMOND HILL, N.Y., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Andres Urena, MD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine in recognition of his role as Internist at Andres Urena, MD.

Boasting over 30 years of experience in the field of Medicine, Dr. Urena has established himself as a trusted name in Internal Medicine as the patient-preferred Internist of the New York Metropolitan area. Having attained extensive experience in all facets of Medicine, Dr. Urena specializes in Internal Medicine, Obesity Medicine, Nutrition, and Diabetes. He is considered to be a part of the top 20% of Physicians in the United States by Amwell.

Dr. Urena began his illustrious career as a student at Universidad Autonoma de Santo, Domingo Departmento de Medicina, where he attained both his Bachelor's Degree and Medical Degree.

To further enhance his professional development, Dr. Urena is a distinguished Fellow of several prominent organizations including the American College of Physicians, American College of Nutrition, and American College of Obesity Medicine.

Charitable to various organizations, Dr. Urena is an avid supporter of, and passionate about the Diabetes Foundation.

When he is not working, Dr. Urena enjoys spending quality time with his family.

Dr. Urena dedicates this recognition to his wife, two children, and three grandchildren. Dr. Urena recognized them for their continuous love and support.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

