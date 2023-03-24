Andrew Cardno, CTO of Quick Custom Intelligence, announces the release of version 5.2 of the award-winning QCI Enterprise Platform

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI"), a leading provider of innovative software solutions, is excited to announce the launch of version 5.2 of its flagship product, the QCI Enterprise Platform. This monumental release includes over 200 new features and enhancements, making it the most significant update in the company's history.

The 5.2 version upgrade focuses on three key areas: player development, marketing, and gaming operations, ensuring a comprehensive and feature-rich experience for users across the board.

In player development, the latest version introduces advanced predictive algorithms for customer forecasting, as well as integrated communication tools including voice, mass text, and mass email capabilities. This enables businesses to effectively streamline their customer outreach and engagement strategies.

For marketing, QCI 5.2 has matured significantly, having successfully delivered tens of millions of marketing offers through a wide variety of promotional segmentations. The product's calculation engine has been expanded to include over 100 player worth calculations, providing users with a powerful and versatile tool for maximizing their marketing efforts.

The updated analytics feature offers users unparalleled flexibility to deliver an extensive range of analytics tailored to their unique needs. This allows businesses to make data-driven decisions with increased precision and confidence.

In addition to these improvements, QCI 5.2 introduces the QCI Resort Toolbox, a suite of packages built on the QCI Enterprise platform that includes QCI Campaign, QCI Opportunity, and QCI Insight. These comprehensive intellectual property packages provide operators with a robust framework to create their own resort tooling, starting with the wealth of knowledge and expertise provided by the QCI industry team.

Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI, said, "We are thrilled to release version 5.2 of our Quick Custom Intelligence software, which reflects our commitment to continuous innovation and providing our clients with the most advanced and efficient solutions in the market. We are confident that the enhanced features and functionality of this release will empower businesses to make smarter decisions and optimize their operations for maximum success."

ABOUT QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 100 casino resorts in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Central America and The Bahamas. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $20 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com.

