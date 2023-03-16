Andrew Cardno to Speak at the Indian Gaming Association about Protecting Sovereignty and Your Data

SAN DIEGO, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IGA and Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") jointly announced that Andrew Cardno will be speaking at this year's conference. Tribal sovereignty is the cornerstone which has allowed Native American gaming to prosper today. However, that principle is fragile and must be protected from attacks on all fronts. Panelist Andrew Cardno, Stasi Baran and Steve Bodmer will be speaking at the upcoming IGA Conference about the importance of tribal data sovereignty and how to protect it. Cardno, the Co-Founder and CTO of Quick Custom Intelligence, will detail five steps you can take to protect your data sovereignty. Bodmer, who is the General Counsel for the Pechanga Tribal Government, will review the legal sovereignty issues involved in both housing and utilizing your data. Baran is COO of nQube, and will talk about sovereignty issues in the emerging world of artificial intelligence. Panel moderator, Buddy Frank, a consultant with a long background in casino slot operations, will lead the discussion.

"Protecting the sovereignty of your data should be a priority, not an afterthought, when working in the cloud," said Victor Rocha, Conference Chairman, Indian Gaming Association, who went on to say that we are honored to have Andrew Cardno and all panelists speak about such an important topic."

Cardno says, "Once lost, sovereignty is hard, if not impossible, to recover. Consider the example where in ten years a state government decides to impose a tax on the use of tribal gaming data. If the data and services are housed in servers on state land, there may be little the tribal nation can to do avoid payment of these taxes. Furthermore, Cardno went on to say that there are over five hundred government agencies that have the right to investigate data and if this data is housed outside of tribal land, the agency may not even have to notify the tribal nation of the investigation."

This important panel will be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 in Room 22 of the San Diego Convention Center. More information about the IGA event is available on this link: Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention 2023 | Indian Gaming Association

ABOUT IGA

Entering its 37th year, the Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention has established itself not only as the premier event for the Indian Gaming industry but as the figurative heartbeat of Native American success. The largest gathering of tribal leaders and casino executives in the country, the Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention is both the meeting place where the community gathers to learn, network and exchange industry-specific ideas and a cultural celebration of success, strength and self-reliance. The Indian Gaming Association is a non-profit organization of sovereign tribal nations with other non-voting associate members representing organizations, tribes and business engaged in tribal gaming enterprises around the country. As the go-to resource for the community on education, legislation and public policy issues, Indian Gaming Association works to advance the social, economic and political success of its members and the Indian community, at large. For more information, visit www.indiangaming.org.

ABOUT QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 100 casino resorts in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Central America and The Bahamas. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $20 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com.

