Andrew Chumley Joins RealFoundations to Help Manage the Firm's Growing Data Services Delivery

DALLAS, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RealFoundations (RF), the world's foremost provider of management consulting solutions and managed services for the real estate industry, today announced the hiring of industry ace, Andrew Chumley, to help manage the firm's growing Data Services delivery.

Andrew Chumley, Senior Manager - Data Services, RealFoundations

Andrew will serve as Senior Manager, Data Services, which is a new position created to provide greater oversight on delivery of data services to current clients and to support both expansion of the offering and on-boarding and overall management of new clientele. Andrew's responsibilities include ensuring that client needs and expectations are well-understood, formally documented and clearly tied to operational goals and outcomes. He will advise clients, as well, on opportunities to tap additional RF managed services so they can achieve even stronger business results.

In recent years, RealFoundations' Data Services practice has grown significantly as real estate companies increasingly recognize that among their most valuable assets – on par with their physical properties – is the underlying data associated with those properties and related business operations. They are realizing that the health and success of their organizations directly correlate to the effort and investment they make to manage this critical asset – that, ultimately, better data management allows for more timely and higher quality reporting which, in turn, enables more informed and profitable decision-making.

Andrew brings to RealFoundations over a decade of broad experience in commercial real estate. His background spans disciplines from property operations, asset management and real estate technology to the movement of both financial and operational data sets. Andrew's expertise in data movement is particularly valuable to investor and investment manager clients, as it ensures they will consistently receive consolidated views of portfolio performance along with actionable insights to make informed decisions.

Prior to joining RealFoundations, Andrew spent six-plus years as a technology professional in the realty management division of Goldman Sachs, one of the world's leading investment banking and financial services companies. He also was Director of Customer Success at Pereview Software, which offers asset management software and portfolio analytics to the global commercial real estate industry. Additionally, Andrew was a senior manager at Saxony Partners, a management and digital consulting firm that helps clients use their data more effectively for business decision-making.

"In today's digital world, real estate data management is very complex and challenging due to the lack of standardization of data models across organizations, technology platforms and even data categories," said Jim Valente, Global Head of Data Services, RealFoundations. "Andrew's expertise in real estate and technology, particularly data services, adds great depth to the RealFoundations team and will benefit clients daily. He knows what it takes to ensure that clients get their data in complete and accurate form to the right place, in a timely manner, and can easily access and leverage it when they need to do so."

About RealFoundations

RealFoundations is the world's foremost professional services firm focused solely on the real estate industry. Through our delivery of Management Consulting and Managed Services, we help companies that develop, own, operate, service or invest in real estate make better, more profitable decisions. We are proud partners to over 450 real estate companies around the globe, providing accelerated solutions that solve some of real estate's most complex challenges. We Make Real Estate Run Better.

