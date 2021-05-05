Andrew Clifton Named President of Advise Insurance

"We're excited to welcome Andrew to our team and he will help lead our growth into new markets nationwide. His healthcare experience, and particularly his experience with Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans, makes him the perfect fit for our organization," said Sherman Rogers, CEO and founder of Advise Health Holdings. "Andrew shares our passion to help more patients navigate hundreds of healthcare plans and design the right benefits for their needs."

Clifton has more than 10 years of experience in healthcare, primarily in the areas of growth strategy and healthcare plan operations. Most recently, he served as Chief Sales Officer at Centene Corporation, where he was directly responsible for all sales channels across individual Medicare Advantage, Medicare supplement and Part D plans. He also has served as the Medicare Chief Growth Officer at WellCare Health Plans and in healthcare advisory positions at KPMG.

"I'm happy to join Advise and have the opportunity to help strengthen the connection between patients and their doctors. I've long believed this is the way to drive the best health outcomes for people with Medicare," said Clifton. "The Advise model helps individuals, and particularly seniors, evaluate their healthcare needs and annual health plan options in order to make well-informed and confident Medicare decisions that work not only for them but also for their primary care doctor who is at the center of their care."

Following its recent capital raise, Advise has grown into new geographic markets and expanded its physician partner network. In the coming months, the company will hire more than 500 positions nationwide, primarily in Bloomington, Ind., and Mesa, Ariz.

