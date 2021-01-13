Andrew Dao Joins Daly & Black P.C. as Shareholder

HOUSTON, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daly & Black P.C. welcomes Andrew Dao to the firm as a shareholder in its Houston office. The addition of Dao is a part of the firm's ongoing growth and commitment to its clients. He will spearhead the firm's goals in strengthening its litigation practice in regards to personal injury and wrongful death matters.

Andrew Dao

"The firm couldn't be happier to welcome Andrew as a shareholder. His depth of skill and experience handling catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death cases will be of tremendous benefit to the folks fortunate enough to work with him. Clients and lawyers alike," said John Black, founder and shareholder of Daly & Black.

Throughout his career, Dao has counseled individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and Fortune 500 corporations in a wide array of civil litigation matters. His experience includes handling catastrophic injury and death cases, product liability cases, maritime and Jones Act cases, and commercial litigation disputes—on the plaintiff and on the defense side. He currently focuses his practice on helping individuals and families that have had a catastrophic personal injury or death caused by the negligence or wrongdoing of others. In addition, he handles complex commercial litigation matters at the firm.

Thomson Reuters' SuperLawyers Magazine has recognized him as a Rising Star for five consecutive years. Recognition has been for both Civil Litigation: Plaintiff and Civil Litigation: Defense. Houstonia Magazine has recognized him as a Top Lawyer for three consecutive years.

Dao has served on the trial team for numerous trials, including the prevailing side in five cases named in Texas Lawyer's Verdicts Hall of Fame. He has also handled over a dozen appeals throughout Texas. This includes oral argument at the Supreme Court of Texas, where he obtained a ruling in his clients' favor in a products liability action. He is also admitted to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Dao is licensed in Texas, and has represented clients in other states, including Virginia, California, South Carolina, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Louisiana, through pro hac vice admissions. He holds a certificate in Advanced Arbitration Skills from the A.A. White Dispute Resolution Center. He is also a Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation.

Outside of work, he enjoys spending time with loved ones, playing tennis, collecting art, cooking, and attending sports and performing arts events. He serves as a board member for several non-profit organizations, and also assists the University of Houston Law Center as an associate coach for its mock trial team.

"I am incredibly excited to become a fellow shareholder at Daly and Black. The team here is filled with talented attorneys and staff, and I am looking forward to working alongside them, fighting for justice on behalf of our clients," said Andrew Dao.

For more information on this press release connect with our Media contact Alex Koby, 323-491-6795, [email protected].

SOURCE Daly and Black P.C.

Related Links

http://www.dalyblack.com/

