Andrew Davidson & Co., Inc. Drives Innovation by Acquiring AI Capabilities from Infima Technologies, Inc.

Infima, a venture-backed Stanford University spin-off founded in 2020, has developed large-scale deep learning systems that analyze the behavior of tens of millions of borrowers at the most granular level. These systems harness billions of data points spanning multiple economic cycles and deliver forecasts of borrower, security, and market behavior across a wide range of market environments.

"This transaction represents the culmination of years of dedicated research and development at the intersection of finance and AI," said Kay Giesecke, Founder and Chairman of Infima. "We are confident that through AD&Co., Infima's technologies will reach their full potential, helping to transform how financial institutions navigate the complexities of the mortgage market."

"We are excited to incorporate the advances in mortgage modeling developed by Infima into our research and analytics." said Andrew Davidson, President of AD&Co. "Infima's innovative systems harness advances in artificial intelligence to improve mortgage modeling. This acquisition demonstrates our commitment to maintaining leadership in mortgage analytics. In utilizing AI technology, we remain mindful of clients' needs for model explainability, robust sensitivity analysis, and rigorous model validation. Therefore, AI-based capabilities will initially be an add-on or separate service."

About Andrew Davidson & Co., Inc.

Andrew Davidson & Co., Inc. develops and licenses prepayment and credit models, as well as risk measurement tools used as benchmark analytics by top mortgage and commercial banks, insurance companies, mortgage insurers, reinsurers, credit unions, broker-dealers, and investment management firms. Since its inception, the firm has provided clients with high-quality models, applications, consulting services, research, and thought leadership, all aimed at yielding advanced, quantitative solutions for an array of financial and investment management needs.

For more products and services information, visit www.ad-co.com/models . For direct inquiries, contact [email protected] .

About Infima Technologies, Inc.

Infima Technologies, Inc. is a venture-backed Stanford University spin-off providing unique deep learning technologies that transform mortgage security analytics. Its solutions offer actionable predictive insights into future borrower, security, and market behavior, enabling investors, dealers, and other market participants to make better decisions to drive performance.

