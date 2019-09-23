Andrew Davidson & Co Teams Up With Equifax To Bring New Analytic Insights To Mortgage Capital Markets

"By combining Equifax trended credit data and Fannie Mae CAS data, you gain an unprecedented opportunity to study the interaction of borrower characteristics and loan dynamics at scale," said Andrew Davidson, President of Andrew Davidson & Co., Inc. "Trended data from Equifax helps to deliver more predictive insights and adds another dimension to our modeling that was previously unavailable."

Equifax trended credit data reveals useful patterns in how consumers are making payments and managing credit lines based on 24 months of FCRA-regulated tradeline level data. Trending and analyzing anonymized data over a period of time can reveal insights into financial behavior. This view supplements the traditional static credit snapshot with a dynamic picture of lending product risk levels, behaviors and characteristics.

"AD&Co has been working with some of the world's leading financial institutions and investment managers for nearly three decades. They recognize that trended credit data has become the new paradigm in consumer credit analytics," said Geoffrey Hickman, Managing Director of Capital Markets at Equifax. "We believe that the new AD&Co model will enable Fannie Mae CAS bond investors to harness the potential of this important information in their analytics. We are pleased to be combining forces with such a respected industry leader for this initiative."

Laurel Davis, Vice President of Risk Transfer at Fannie Mae, said, "We applaud Andrew Davidson & Co and Equifax on their new collaboration. We support their efforts to advance the quality of mortgage data and analytics and make it available to the broader market. Improved understanding of the risks and compensating factors in Fannie Mae mortgages can improve investor confidence in our CAS program."

The enhanced AD&Co credit model leveraging trended credit data from Equifax will be available in 2020. Development of this new model was sparked by intensive AD&Co research on Fannie Mae CAS data in early 2019. A white paper on the use of trended data in analyzing and forecasting mortgage delinquency rates is available here .

ABOUT AD&CO

Andrew Davidson & Co., Inc. (AD&Co) was founded in 1992 by Andy Davidson, an international leader in the development of financial research and analytics, mortgage-backed securities product development, valuation and hedging, housing policy and GSE reform and credit-risk transfer transactions. Since its inception, the company has provided institutional fixed-income investors and risk managers with high quality models, applications, consulting services, research and thought leadership, aimed at yielding advanced, quantitative solutions to asset management issues. AD&Co's clients include some of the world's largest and most successful financial institutions and investment managers. For more information, visit www.ad-co.com .

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.

Equifax is a global data, analytics, and technology company and believes knowledge drives progress. The Company blends unique data, analytics, and technology with a passion for serving customers globally, to create insights that power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. It is a member of Standard & Poor's (S&P) 500® Index, and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol EFX. Equifax employs approximately 11,000 employees worldwide. For more information, visit Equifax.com and follow the company's news on Twitter and LinkedIn .

