Andrew Dodson Joins NABH as Director of Congressional Affairs

National Association for Behavioral Healthcare

Aug. 17, 2023

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association for Behavioral Healthcare (NABH) is pleased to welcome Andrew (Andy) Dodson as the association's director of congressional affairs, effective Aug. 16.

Andy brings to NABH more than 20 years of legislative and regulatory advocacy experience in senior government affairs positions with several national trade associations and a multi-client government affairs consulting firm.

He has advocated for companies and associations in the insurance, technology and telecommunications, real estate, and business aviation industries, and he is eager to represent behavioral healthcare providers.

"We are very excited that Andy has joined our team because he brings with him a keen understanding of Capitol Hill, extensive lobbying experience, and a strong background in regulatory affairs," said NABH President and CEO Shawn Coughlin. "He is what NABH needs, and we know he will enhance and strengthen our advocacy efforts."

Most recently Andy led the American Wood Council's federal, state, and local advocacy efforts, where he developed and implemented successful political campaigns and government relations initiatives.

Andy began his political career working in the Texas legislature and on several statewide political campaigns before he moved to Washington, D.C., where he worked for House Majority Leader Richard Gephardt (D-Mo.) and several Texas lawmakers. He also worked as a regional fundraising director for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and the Clinton/Gore Re-Election Committee.

Andy is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin. He lives Bethesda, Md. with his wife and two sons.

About NABH

The National Association for Behavioral Healthcare (NABH) represents provider systems that treat children, adolescents, adults, and older adults with mental health and substance use disorders in inpatient behavioral healthcare hospitals and units, residential treatment facilities, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programs, medication assisted treatment centers, specialty outpatient behavioral healthcare programs, and recovery support services in 49 states and Washington, D.C. The association was founded in 1933.

