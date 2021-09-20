Andrew Epstein to Join Revibe Men's Health Tucson Location

Sep 20, 2021, 09:00 ET
HONOLULU, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Revibe Men's Health, a men's health and wellness center with locations across the US, announced that Dr. Andrew Epstein, an Arizona, Colorado and California licensed Osteopathic Physician, will be joining its Tucson location as a Health Care Professional. Dr. Epstein has been providing precision treatments to patients in the Tucson area for the last 12 years.
At Revibe Men's Health, Dr. Epstein will work with patients to understand their individualized needs and provide them with a customized treatment plan. "I am thrilled to be joining Revibe Men's Health at such a pivotal time for the organization. I am excited to bring my background in monitoring patient's trends, making recommendations for improvement, as well as administering specialized medical treatments to help men perform their best," said Epstein.
Prior to joining Revibe Men's Health, Dr. Epstein served as a Physician at Mountain View Dermatology & Aesthetics. He has also spent more than a decade helping patients manage both chronic and acute medical conditions.
"Dr. Andrew Epstein will be a great addition to the Revibe Men's Health team. With his robust experience as a physician, providing care to patients and using innovative treatments, I am confident that he will work closely with Revibe's patients to ensure their treatment plans are best suited to their individual needs," said Dr. Michael Krychman, Chief Medical Officer of Revibe Men's Health.
Dr. Epstein received his Bachelors of Health Science Degree in Physiological Sciences and his Masters in Molecular and Cellular Biology from the University of Arizona. From there, Dr. Epstein received his Osteopathic Medicine Degree from Midwestern University in 2012. Dr. Epstein has co-authored several publications, published by National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI).
About Revibe Men's Health
The best medicine is customized. That's why at Revibe Men's Health, we treat each patient as a unique individual. Whether you have low testosterone, ED, or other wellness concerns, our men's health specialists will work with you to build a tailored plan based on clinically proven, safe treatments. With a plan designed for you, you can perform your best. Revibe Men's Health operates in 10 states throughout the U.S. and has offered care to thousands of men since 2011. Learn more at https://revibemenshealth.com/
