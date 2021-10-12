Andrew Farrior Joins ImagineBC Board of Directors

"ImagineBC has an unprecedented opportunity to unlock data value for people across the world," Tweet this

"Andrew has an impressive track record of successfully establishing brands, especially within the music and cannabis arena, which align well with our strategic objectives as those are core areas for us," said Erik Rind, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ImagineBC. "He understands the transformative opportunity that exists and is committed to accomplishing the significant milestones that lie ahead. We couldn't be more thrilled to have his unique perspective on our board."

"ImagineBC has an unprecedented opportunity to unlock data value for people across the world," said Farrior. "To be joining the team at such a critical point in their growth trajectory is one not to be missed. I look forward to contributing to the board on day one."

About ImagineBC

ImagineBC is a next-generation media company shaping a new landscape for a better world, empowering both content creators and consumers alike to unlock monetary value. By building an open, safe and equitable digital community, ImagineBC is championing a new path that allows everyone to participate in the economics of their data and thereby ensuring that the benefits are enjoyed by all, not just a few. ImagineBC is available in both the United States and Canada iOS, Android, and web portal. Follow ImagineBC on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

To learn more about ImagineBC, visit ImagineBC.net

