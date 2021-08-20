Andrew Fenton Has Been Appointed as CSO EMEA and APAC at Creatio to Further Strengthen the Expansion in the Region

BOSTON, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading no-code/low-code platform for process management and CRM, announced it has appointed Andrew Fenton as Chief Sales Officer of EMEA & APAC. In his previous roles, Fenton served as COO and Sales Vice President at Salesforce UK as well as worked for 23 years in leading positions at Oracle. At Creatio, Andrew will be responsible for overseeing a number of go-to-market teams, developing and executing value-driven sales strategies in the EMEA and APAC regions.

Andrew is an accomplished technology sales leader, with over 25 years' experience in helping clients utilize solutions for their success. From working on customer sites as a consultant and trusted advisor, to trailblazing sales of emerging technologies, Andrew relishes the challenge of executing a plan and nurturing the talent to do so. He also serves as a non-exec Advisor to the board of Snoop, one of Europe's leading FinTechs.

"We are confident that with his outstanding talent and proven track record, Andrew will further strengthen and become an integral part of Creatio's sales team." – said Katherine Kostereva, CEO and Founder of Creatio.

Creatio helps organizations transform into no-code companies by providing a platform that allows for automating business ideas in minutes. The company combines an intuitive no-code/low-code platform, best-in-class CRM and a robust BPM in a single solution to accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises.

To further accelerate operations, Creatio offers a composable approach to app development and workflow automation. Creatio's out-of-the-box functionality eliminates the need to build core modules for apps from scratch. Its pre-configured modules have common core functions that can be reused to develop different solutions more quickly. This way, users can repurpose prebuilt or newly developed modules, plug-ins, and entire applications to rapidly create solutions.

Andrew comments: "It is great to have joined a fantastic team with a no-code platform that empowers business users from Enterprises and Corporates alike. With great recognition by market analysts, prospects, customers and partners can realize the potential to be swifter and more agile in their digital transformation."

About Creatio

