Andrew Freese, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

A lifelong sports fan, Andrew Freese, MD, offers cutting-edge sports medicine to individuals and sports teams in Texas. He treats complex sports injuries at AOA Orthopedic Specialists and the University of Texas Arlington, the most extensive Orthopedic Practice in Northern Texas. AOA Orthopedic Specialists, founded in 1996, is known for its all-inclusive approach to spine medicine, orthopedic care, physical therapy, and sports injury medicine. Dr. Freese is also affiliated with and operates out of Baylor Scott and White Orthopedic and Spine Hospital - Arlington, BSW Medical Center - Irving, and BSW All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth.

As a sports medicine physician, Dr. Freese treats people of all ages who have incurred sports injuries. He has worked with individual patients and professional athletes on college teams. Dr. Freese has now provided care to patients in Arlington and Irving, TX, for nine years. In addition, Dr. Freese has a special interest in arthroscopic and complex surgery of the shoulder, knee, and elbow.

Dr. Freese first received his Bachelor of Science degree in Biomedical Engineering at the University of Texas at Austin in 2008. He then attended the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, where he graduated with his Medical degree in 2012. Dr. Freese completed his residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Indiana University School of Medicine in 2017. He then spent an additional year completing a Specialty Fellowship training program in Orthopedic Sports Medicine at the University of Iowa Roy J. and Lucille A. Carter College of Medicine. As a result of his education and training, he is board-certified in Orthopedic Surgery through the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery (ABOS).

In previous roles, Dr. Freese proudly served as a Team Physician for the University of Iowa's football, basketball, and baseball athletic programs. He began working as an Orthopedic Surgeon at Direct Orthopedic Care from 2018 to 2019, where he treated patients in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Dr. Freese took on a new role in 2019 at Arlington Orthopedic Associates (AOA), where he treats patients today. He is now additionally working with the University of Texas at Arlington as their Team Physician.

He remains affiliated with the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, the American Orthopedic Society for Sports Medicine, and the Texas Medical Association. Dr. Freese supports athletic programs in North Texas in his spare time, including the local high school athletic teams.

Dr. Freese would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to Ernie Fernandez, MD, the doctor's pediatrician and inspiration in becoming a physician.

For more information, visit https://www.arlingtonortho.com/.

