Andrew Gilbert Joins Summit Park as a Principal

Prior to joining Summit Park, Drew spent a decade at MidOcean Partners, a New York-based middle market private equity firm, where he focused on investments in the Consumer sector. Prior to MidOcean, Drew worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch as an analyst in the Leveraged Finance Group, where he focused on debt capital raising for leveraged buyouts, acquisitions and recapitalizations.

Bob Calton, co-Founding Partner at Summit Park said, "Drew is a key hire for our firm as we continue to grow our team. He brings strong investment experience in the Consumer sector, and will be an integral member of our investment team across all sectors of interest to Summit Park." Jim Johnson, co-Founding Partner at Summit Park added, "We are excited for Drew to join our growing team in Charlotte. He brings a wealth of investment experience and he will contribute significantly to our business from day one."

Drew received a BA in History from Davidson College.

About Summit Park

Summit Park is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based private investment firm focused exclusively on the lower middle market. The firm invests across a range of industries, including business and consumer services, light manufacturing and value-added distribution in the Eastern half of the United States. The firm's capital can be used to facilitate a change in ownership, to support expansion and growth, to provide partial liquidity to existing owners, or to support an industry consolidation plan. Currently, the firm is investing Summit Park III, a $245 million fund that closed in 2018. For more information, visit www.summitparkllc.com.

