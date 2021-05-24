Andrew Gilroy Joins SecurEnds

ATLANTA, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew brings over 10 years of start-up sales experience and 7 years of Governance & Compliance specific expertise to his new role at SecurEnds. Andrew was most recently employed at IGA provider Saviynt as their Southeast Sales Director. While at Saviynt, Andrew helped grow the southeast's customer base from 0 to more than 75 in just over 4 years. Andrew has remarkable energy, passion, is a 'Customer First' sales person and dedicated team player.

Andrew Gilroy joins IGA startup as Director of Strategic Accounts. Tweet this "I love providing awesome new technology solutions to customers, especially ones that are quick to deploy, provide tremendous value, and are easy to use. SecurEnds provides that type of solution to its customers and I am excited to share our solution with the market!”

As Director of Strategic Accounts, Andrew's focus will be sales growth for SecurEnds' largest prospects and customers. In this role, Andrew will work closely with executive leadership and colleagues to develop sales strategy and execution nationwide.

Personally, Andrew is a U.S. ARMY veteran and proud graduate of Penn State University. He is a husband and father of an 18-year-old son, who is bound for UT Austin this fall. He loves spending time traveling with his family, gourmet cooking, fishing, and boating in the Bahamas any chance he gets. Andrew and his family reside in Parkland, FL, a suburb of Fort Lauderdale, since moving in 1997.

SecurEnds: The Leading Identity Governance Platform

SecurEnds provides a cloud born Identity Governance solution that allows organizations to secure identities, protect against potential breaches, and meet security compliance. Using SecurEnds' platform, organizations can securely and effectively complete Access Certifications, Access Requests, Identity Risk & Analytics and Cloud Identity & Access Management. Many satisfied customers rely on SecurEnds to meet access controls for SOX, HIPAA, PCI, HITRUST, and many other compliance audits.

