Andrew Graham launches SEC Registered Investment Advisor and fiduciary firm Jackson Square Capital

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Square Capital was launched on March 13th 2019. Under the leadership of Founder & Managing Partner, Andrew Graham, the San Francisco, California based firm offers investment management and wealth advisory services through a highly-personalized, client-centric model designed to help clients achieve their individual financial goals. Jackson Square Capital advises over $250 million in assets under management.

Graham has over 34 years of investment and wealth management industry experience and is a CFA charter holder. He founded Jackson Square Capital after 17 years as a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at J.P. Morgan Securities, a wealth management division of J.P. Morgan, which he joined through its predecessors Bear Sterns' Private Client Services in 2002. Between 2000 and 2002, Graham served as a Senior Managing Director at Credit Suisse First Boston through their acquisition of Donaldson Lufkin and Jenrette, where he was a Senior Managing Director from 1988-2000. Graham began his career at Dean Witter in 1984. He will be joined at Jackson Square Capital by Client Associates, Joy Budnik and Michael Cordano, who were part of Graham's team at J.P. Morgan Securities.

"At Jackson Square Capital we take our fiduciary responsibilities very seriously and seek to become a trusted, transparent and reliable ally to our clients," said Graham. "As a privately-held RIA we now have the freedom and flexibility to offer our clients customized plans to safeguard their financial welfare."

Jackson Square Capital services ultra-high-net-worth families, family offices and corporate executives by providing tailored, high-touch investment management solutions that align with each client's evolving circumstances. The Jackson Square team advises their clients through experience, a commitment to continued learning and constant attention to markets. Graham brings an expertise in Corporate Executive Services, attracting clients who need an advisor that understands the regulatory challenges and risks involved with concentrated equity positions. The firm actively manages tax-efficient investment portfolios according to each client's unique needs and goals. Through in-depth client conversations the team develops and maintains customized plans to achieve client goals. Regular quarterly risk-adjusted performance reviews ensure transparency and tactical flexibility as clients track towards their goals. Jackson Square Capital also advises on estate planning, wealth transfer, retirement planning, tax minimization and philanthropic strategies. Combining custom portfolio management services and exceptional operational services, the Jackson Square team are able to offer fully-customizable investment management and wealth advice that truly puts the interests of their clients first.

"The thorough due-diligence we conducted with the assistance of Joe Agresto an independent consultant while creating Jackson Square Capital led us to retain the consulting services of tru Independence," added Graham. "tru's experienced team of professionals has allowed us to confidently represent our client's interests and improve our fiduciary functionality. Their best-in-class services have given us the compliance and operational peace of mind to service our clients to the high standard required."

For media inquiries, please contact Tony Kono at (973) 525-6855 or tkono@jconnelly.com.

About Jackson Square Capital

Jackson Square Capital is a SEC Registered Investment Advisor based in San Francisco, California. The firm was founded by Andrew Graham with a focus on serving ultra-high net worth individuals, senior corporate executives and family offices with an emphasis on offering a fully comprehensive and customized client experience. For more information, please call 415-854-5011 or visit jacksonsquarecap.com.

About tru Independence

Through uncompromising investment in people and technology, tru Independence delivers a premier consulting and services platform for wealth management firms seeking independence and current RIA firms looking to maximize their core strengths. The firm diligently focuses on and invests in three core disciplines - business consulting, investment consulting and a commitment to drive new business to their partner firms.

To deliver open architecture solutions tru Independence leverages their intellectual capital, robust platform and its relationship with best in class vendors/providers. The company's consultative process is defined by simplicity, clarity and transparency, grounded on the belief that its partners can best control their future by maintaining a majority interest in their firm. Drawing upon decades of industry experience, tru Independence is dedicated to ensuring its partner advisory firms maximize their enterprise value by adhering to the highest level of fiduciary care for their clients. For more information, please call (971) 371-3444 or visit us at www.tru-ind.com.

CONTACT:

Tony Kono

JConnelly

(973) 525-6855

tkono@jconnelly.com

SOURCE Jackson Square Capital