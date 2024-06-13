Andrew H. Housley's Invisible Sun Awarded the Literary Titan Gold Book Award for Fiction

NEW ORLEANS, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew H. Housley's critically acclaimed novel Invisible Sun has been honored with the prestigious Literary Titan Gold Book Award for Fiction. This significant accolade recognizes the novel's profound impact on readers and exceptional contribution to contemporary literature, sparking conversations and inspiring new perspectives.

Invisible Sun by Andrew H. Housley Andrew H. Housley

Invisible Sun delves into the intricate and often painful themes of mental illness, suicide, and the enduring bonds of brotherhood. Set against the haunting backdrop of New Orleans, the story follows Ian and Chadwick as they navigate the aftermath of their brother Hugo's tragic death. Housley's masterful storytelling and unflinching exploration of the human psyche have earned the novel widespread acclaim and a five-star review from Readers' Favorite. The Independent Book Review also included Invisible Sun on their Best Books of 2023 list.

The Literary Titan Gold Book Award is bestowed upon books that exhibit excellence in writing, storytelling, and overall presentation. Invisible Sun has captivated readers with its raw and emotional narrative, making it a standout work in the realm of fiction. Thomas Anderson, the Editor in Chief at Literary Titan, remarked, "The recipients are writers who excel in their ability to blend imagination with literary skill, creating worlds that enchant and narratives that linger long after the final page is turned."

Andrew H. Housley, a versatile storyteller and yoga teacher, splits his time between Atlanta and New Orleans. His debut novel, Waiting Impatiently, was described as "thoughtful, raw, and downright engaging." With Invisible Sun, Housley continues to explore the complexities of life, relationships, and the human condition. Housley expressed, "I am deeply honored and humbled to receive the Literary Titan Gold Book Award. It is a privilege to be recognized alongside such talented and creative writers."

About Literary Titan: Literary Titan is an organization that honors authors for their exceptional literary achievements. The Literary Titan Gold Book Award is a mark of distinction, celebrating books that demonstrate excellence in writing, originality, and storytelling.

