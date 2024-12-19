Andrew Harper Announces 2024 Editors' Choice Awards

Expert incognito editors visit, review and recommend properties all over the globe, with the finest being honored with the Editors' Choice

CHICAGO, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Harper, the ultra-luxury travel membership organization, has released its 2024 Editors' Choice Awards. Revealed in the December 2024 edition of Andrew Harper's Hideaway Report, these awards are given only to the very best properties, destinations and experiences that Andrew Harper editors visited during the previous year.

Andrew Harper's editors travel incognito and pay their own way—no comped stays or meals are allowed, to ensure that Andrew Harper members get unbiased reviews they can trust. In a recent Andrew Harper survey of affluent travelers, eighty-six percent agreed or strongly agreed that they would rather use unbiased travel reviews from a trusted source over AI-generated content.

The editor in chief, Andrew Harper himself, commented: "Even by our standards, we had an extraordinary 12 months of globe-trotting, aided by the ongoing strength of the dollar. We stayed incognito at 86 hotels, resorts and lodges, spanning 17 countries on six continents. By my count, we wrote full reviews of 81 restaurants, plus evaluations of luxury cruise ships, Venetian wine bars, Patagonian hikes, Hawaiian coffee farms, Santa Barbara boutiques and private dinners with Bhutanese notables. The richness of our experiences made our debates about who deserved awards especially fun and spirited."

The top honor, Hideaway of the Year, was given to &Beyond Punakha River Lodge in Bhutan. "If Bhutan weren't so far away, I'd make a stay at &Beyond Punakha River Lodge an annual tradition," wrote the reviewer. "Maybe I will anyway." The editor specifically noted &Beyond Punakha River Lodge's mountain views, alfresco breakfasts and extensive wellness amenities.

Other hotels that received an Editors' Choice Award include: Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort (Big Island, Hawaii), Explora El Chaltén (Patagonia, Argentina), Beaverbrook (Surrey, England), Le Grand Mazarin (Paris, France), Hotel Mirlo (Barcelona, Spain), Palazzo Venart (Venice, Italy), &Beyond Tengile River Lodge (Sabi Sands Game Reserve, South Africa), The Peninsula Istanbul (Istanbul, Turkey), The Lana (Dubai, United Arab Emirates) and Capella Ubud (Bali, Indonesia).

Additionally, Andrew Harper editors gave awards in the following categories: Extraordinary Comebacks (Hotels), Restaurants of the Year, Best Travel Experiences, Best Hospitality, Most Unconventional Indulgences, Hotel Restaurants of the Year, Best Amenities, Most Memorable Tastings and Unforgettable Experiences.

"There are no better people to recommend the best in travel than Andrew Harper's editors," said Don Jones, SVP & Managing Director of Andrew Harper. "We are committed to making sure Andrew Harper members can access reviews that tell it like we see it. There is nothing like seeing and experiencing a place free of any constraints to give a true opinion. Congratulations to the winners of the Editors' Choice Awards! We are confident that they will provide travelers with the very best in hotels, restaurants, experiences and more."

About Andrew Harper

In 1979, our founding editor left corporate life to travel the world. In his desire for authenticity, he sought out small hideaways in unspoiled corners of the globe, sharing his findings through a monthly newsletter under the pen name Andrew Harper. Over the years, the Hideaway Report evolved into a members-only luxury travel site with an expanded menu of curated content, including in-depth articles about a destination's best hotels, restaurants, sightseeing and activities, as well as articles on villas, cruising, tours and sample itineraries. Andrew Harper members enjoy full-service trip planning and exclusive travel perks at top-tier hotels, villas, cruises, safaris and beyond. Additionally, they gain entry to private auctions and receive year-round exclusive offers from esteemed hotels and travel partners globally. Members receive access to private auctions and ongoing offers throughout the year from favored hotels and travel partners around the world.

